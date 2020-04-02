US Labor Market: Jobless Claims Rise by 6.65 Million

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Euro Outlook Shaky After ECB Warns of Sovereign Debt Crisis 2.0
2020-04-02 07:00:00
EUR/USD Levels to Watch as Rebound from 2020 Low Unravels
2020-04-02 01:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Ravaged Oil Market Needs a Russia - Saudi Arabia Production Deal
2020-04-02 09:30:00
Gold Prices Lower As US Dollar Holds Up Amid Coronavirus Worries
2020-04-02 07:14:00
Dow Gaps Lower to Start the Quarter as Treasury Liquidity Overrides US ISM Figure
2020-04-02 04:15:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-04-01 21:00:00
Japanese Yen to Win Safe-Haven Battle Over Gold Prices: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-02 11:20:00
Gold Prices Lower As US Dollar Holds Up Amid Coronavirus Worries
2020-04-02 07:14:00
Japanese Yen to Win Safe-Haven Battle Over Gold Prices: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-02 11:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Outlook Poor, GBP/USD Stable
2020-04-02 08:00:00
Swiss Franc, US Dollar, Yen May Rise on Fear of Maket Closures
2020-04-02 04:00:00
Australian Dollar at Risk as AUD/USD Descends, Yen May Fall Ahead
2020-04-02 00:00:00
Breaking news

Initial Jobless Claims Rise 6648k

Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (MAR 21), Actual: 3029k Expected: N/A Previous: 1784k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-02
  • 🇺🇸 USD Trade Balance (FEB), Actual: -39.90b Expected: -$40.0b Previous: -$45.5b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-02
  • 🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (MAR 21), Actual: 3029k Expected: N/A Previous: 1803k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-02
  • 🇺🇸 USD Initial Jobless Claims (MAR 28), Actual: 6648k Expected: 3700k Previous: 3283k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-02
  • 🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (MAR 21), Actual: 3.03M Expected: N/A Previous: 1803k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-02
  • 🇺🇸 USD Initial Jobless Claims (MAR 28), Actual: 6.65M Expected: 3700k Previous: 3283k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-02
  • 🇺🇸 USD Trade Balance (FEB), Actual: -39.9B Expected: -$40.0b Previous: -$45.3b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-02
  • US initial jobless claims spikes to a record 6.648mln!!!
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.90%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 66.78%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OCdkWXIgn5
  • UK PM Spokesman says there is no discussion on extending the transition period $GBP
US Labor Market: Jobless Claims Rise by 6.65 Million

US Labor Market: Jobless Claims Rise by 6.65 Million

2020-04-02 12:30:00
Austin Sealey, Contributor
US Initial Jobless Claims Talking Points:

  • Initial jobless claims out of the US rose by 6.6 million last week
  • The US Dollar rose on expectation miss
  • This marks the second week in a row of staggering jobless claims on coronavirus

US Initial Jobless Claims Continue to Rise

This morning’s data eyes the US labor market on jobless claims to the tune of 6.6 million versus the expectation of three million claims. For the week ending March 28th, the US has seen its second week of astonishing growth in jobless claims in a row. Today’s data printed 3.4 million above the previous week’s 3.2 million, showing the rising impact of Covid-19.

US Initial Jobless Claims

Chart Prepared by Austin Sealey; US Initial Jobless Claims

This theme of high growth in US jobless claims continue to put coronavirus in the limelight as markets weigh bets on the economic toll that it may have. Only time will tell. Stay up to date with the DailyFX economic calendarmarkets eye tomorrow’s NFP release.

--- Written by Austin Sealey, Contributor for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

US Dollar Gyrates on Record Breaking Jobless Claims
2020-04-02 12:39:00
Oil Price Outlook: Ravaged Oil Market Needs a Russia - Saudi Arabia Production Deal
2020-04-02 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Outlook Poor, GBP/USD Stable
2020-04-02 08:00:00
USD/MXN Price Volatility Continues as Pair Probes Topside Barrier
2020-04-01 22:35:00
