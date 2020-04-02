US Labor Market: Jobless Claims Rise by 6.65 Million
US Initial Jobless Claims Talking Points:
- Initial jobless claims out of the US rose by 6.6 million last week
- The US Dollar rose on expectation miss
- This marks the second week in a row of staggering jobless claims on coronavirus
US Initial Jobless Claims Continue to Rise
This morning’s data eyes the US labor market on jobless claims to the tune of 6.6 million versus the expectation of three million claims. For the week ending March 28th, the US has seen its second week of astonishing growth in jobless claims in a row. Today’s data printed 3.4 million above the previous week’s 3.2 million, showing the rising impact of Covid-19.
This theme of high growth in US jobless claims continue to put coronavirus in the limelight as markets weigh bets on the economic toll that it may have. Only time will tell. Stay up to date with the DailyFX economic calendarmarkets eye tomorrow’s NFP release.
--- Written by Austin Sealey, Contributor for DailyFX
