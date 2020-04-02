We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Shaky After ECB Warns of Sovereign Debt Crisis 2.0
2020-04-02 07:00:00
EUR/USD Levels to Watch as Rebound from 2020 Low Unravels
2020-04-02 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Ravaged Oil Market Needs a Russia - Saudi Arabia Production Deal
2020-04-02 09:30:00
Gold Prices Lower As US Dollar Holds Up Amid Coronavirus Worries
2020-04-02 07:14:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Gaps Lower to Start the Quarter as Treasury Liquidity Overrides US ISM Figure
2020-04-02 04:15:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-04-01 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Lower As US Dollar Holds Up Amid Coronavirus Worries
2020-04-02 07:14:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-04-01 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Outlook Poor, GBP/USD Stable
2020-04-02 08:00:00
GBP/USD Price Recovery is at Stake – Levels & Thresholds to Keep in Focus
2020-04-01 09:37:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Swiss Franc, US Dollar, Yen May Rise on Fear of Maket Closures
2020-04-02 04:00:00
Australian Dollar at Risk as AUD/USD Descends, Yen May Fall Ahead
2020-04-02 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Why are Doji's so important? A Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. Their wicks provide excellent guidelines regarding where a trader can place their stop. Learn about the different types here: https://t.co/2j3NgsL9cy https://t.co/p9iVQRvKP0
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.99%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 67.30%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/MF8ePUjEhG
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 9.05% Silver: 1.53% Gold: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/UI8hJ2KDmb
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.76% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.67% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.59% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/mEuwSzJQUA
  • Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Failed at Resistance, Now Eyes the Support More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2020/04/02/Canadian-Dollar-Forecast-USDCAD-Failed-at-Resistance-Now-Eyes-the-Support-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/trCrU5eOcW
  • Hey, traders 👋 do you want live AMAS with our analysts, market updates and tools to improve your trading strategy? Join us now on Instagram! 👉 https://t.co/pHGzVMI3tC https://t.co/6miibsswUX
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.41% US 500: 1.21% France 40: 0.68% Germany 30: 0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/lBCdsSqcOr
  • LIVE NOW! Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr
  • What are safe-haven assets and how can you trade them? Find out: https://t.co/B9RRWBp3Qy https://t.co/DzgdTTs8mI
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr
Oil Price Outlook: Ravaged Oil Market Needs a Russia - Saudi Arabia Production Deal

Oil Price Outlook: Ravaged Oil Market Needs a Russia - Saudi Arabia Production Deal

2020-04-02 09:30:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil Price, Chart and Analysis.

  • US crude oil fell over 65% in Q1, its worst quarterly performance in history.
  • All eyes on potential Russia-Saudi Arabia truce
Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% 28% -4%
Weekly 39% 11% 33%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Crude Oil Needs Fundamental Support Quickly

Talk last night that Russia and Saudi Arabia may declare a ceasefire in their recent output and price war was enough to send crude oil 7%-8% higher in a market dominated by sellers. While Wednesday’s percentage rise sounds impressive it pales into insignificance when compared to the 65%+ fall in crude in Q1 – over $40/bbl. - its worst quarterly performance in history. To help the oil market find a base, a truce between Russia and Saudi Arabia is essential, especially as global demand crumbles under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic. Friday’s US Labour report is now estimated by some to show 100,000 US workers joining the unemployment line.

DailyFX analyst Justin McQueen will be covering the US Non-Farm Payroll Release Live on Friday

The daily oil chart shows little in the way of real support at the moment although the $20/bbl. area is providing a ‘big figure’ base of sorts. Small comfort can be taken from this week’s higher lows and sellers may stand to the side and wait for any news, with shorting at these extreme levels a very risk trade set-up. The March 25 high and the 20-dma cross at $25.70/bbl. and this may prove a secondary short-term target if $25.00/bbl. is taken out. In the longer-term, post-coronavirus hiatus, there is a big gap on the chart between $36.59/bbl. and $41.19/bbl. which needs filling.

Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

Crude Oil Daily Price Chart (May 2019 - April 2, 2020)

Oil Price Outlook: Ravaged Oil Market Needs a Russia - Saudi Arabia Production Deal

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Crude Oil – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Outlook Poor, GBP/USD Stable
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Outlook Poor, GBP/USD Stable
2020-04-02 08:00:00
USD/MXN Price Volatility Continues as Pair Probes Topside Barrier
USD/MXN Price Volatility Continues as Pair Probes Topside Barrier
2020-04-01 22:35:00
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Headwinds Remain for AUD/USD
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Headwinds Remain for AUD/USD
2020-04-01 18:25:00
Dow Jones Bounces Off Lows, Remains Under Pressure After US PMI
Dow Jones Bounces Off Lows, Remains Under Pressure After US PMI
2020-04-01 14:36:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.