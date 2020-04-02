CAC 40 Price Outlook: French Index Pulls Back from Resistance

$EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.0817 S2: 1.0833 S1: 1.0841 R1: 1.0858 R2: 1.0866 R3: 1.0883 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD AiG Performance of Construction Index (MAR) due at 21:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 42.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-02

"The OECD warned – and I as outlined in 2018 – that due to the precarious nature of this debt market, a downturn could catalyze an onslaught of defaults and trigger or deepen a recession." https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/02/28/Japanese-Yen-May-Rise-if-COVID-19-Triggers-a-Credit-Crisis.html

Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.33% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.66% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.81% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.97% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XeVn7HPdpc

Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 3.85% Gold: 1.46% Oil - US Crude: -1.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Jgdv5Nckwr

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.41%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 70.02%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ekGgapwnqY

$USDJPY Daily Pivot Points: S3: 107.59 S2: 107.74 S1: 107.83 R1: 107.98 R2: 108.05 R3: 108.21 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

$EURJPY: A close below the low end of the zone could encourage bears to press towards 113.22 . Get your EUR/JPY technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/JVpFqwt0Jj https://t.co/VILk8V83o5

Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.81% France 40: 0.67% US 500: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/gjnisIxCoA