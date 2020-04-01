USD/MXN Price Volatility Continues as Pair Probes Topside Barrier

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise vs GBP, Euro Ahead of PMI Data Cascade
2020-04-01 08:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-01 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-04-01 21:00:00
Oil Forecast: Will Crude Drop Below $20 Amid OPEC, Virus Gloom?
2020-04-01 16:27:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-04-01 21:00:00
Dow Jones Bounces Off Lows, Remains Under Pressure After US PMI
2020-04-01 14:36:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-04-01 21:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Monthly Long-Legged Doji, Extreme Uncertainty
2020-04-01 19:51:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Recovery is at Stake – Levels & Thresholds to Keep in Focus
2020-04-01 09:37:00
US Dollar May Rise vs GBP, Euro Ahead of PMI Data Cascade
2020-04-01 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen and US Dollar Rise as Wall Street Drops. USD/JPY Eyes Resistance
2020-04-01 00:00:00
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $USD may return to the offensive as markets flee to cash amid fears of deep global recession thanks to the still-raging #coronavirus outbreak. Get your US Dollar update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/g1us4ZbYR5 https://t.co/DWWrIOCEd2
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Monetary Base End of period (MAR) due at 23:50 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: ¥515.9t https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-01
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Monetary Base (YoY) (MAR) due at 23:50 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-01
  • $AUD chart positioning suggests prices have set a swing top near the 0.62 figure. Re-engaging the long-term downtrend against $USD may follow. Get your AUD/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/OIEDlId6HZ https://t.co/9BW8ugnuEV
  • - What will happen to the price of Bitcoin after halving? - Bitcoin price chart indicates volatility could be ahead - Coronavirus outbreak may disrupt mining operations https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/03/24/Bitcoin-Price-How-Will-Halving-Coronavirus-Affect-BTC.html
  • #OOTT https://t.co/MGUJeESweD
  • $CAD https://t.co/3H2JMm7YBl
  • The #Dow Jones, S&P 500 and #DAX 30 have bounced after aggressive declines. Can this momentum last? Trader positioning seems to be offering mixed signals as technicals point bearish. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/DdCUyoGSmL https://t.co/f8KTgmzOYH
  • Trump says he wants two more hospital ships to be built #covid19
  • $EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.086 S2: 1.0957 S1: 1.0999 R1: 1.1096 R2: 1.1149 R3: 1.1245 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
USD/MXN Price Volatility Continues as Pair Probes Topside Barrier

USD/MXN Price Volatility Continues as Pair Probes Topside Barrier

2020-04-01 22:35:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

USD/MXN Forecast:

  • The Mexican Peso suffered in the month of March alongside other emerging market currencies
  • As safe haven demand drove the US Dollar higher, a remarkable decline in crude oil undermined the Mexican Peso simultaneously
  • With the recent rebound slowing down, USD/MXN may continue higher with persistent volatility

USD/MXN Price Volatility Continues as Pair Probes Topside Barrier

The Mexican Peso suffered another decline versus the US Dollar on Wednesday, falling more than 2.75%. While other volatility metrics have receded, USD/MXN has been somewhat of an outlier as the pair continues to post significant daily moves. While some degree of volatility is to be expected - relative to EUR/USD for instance - it can be attractive for traders in search of raw price action.

USD/MXN Price Chart: Hourly Time Frame (March 2020 – April 2020)

USD/MXN price chart hourly

Chart created in TradingView. Average True Range in crimson.

To that end, the pair’s 10-day average true range reveals the degree to which USD/MXN has fluctuated in recent weeks. Since the outlook for the global economy is declining almost daily, emerging market currencies and those with heightened exposure to growth-sensitive commodities like crude oil may continue to slip. With that in mind, USD/MXN is in a strong position to continue higher in the weeks ahead barring a significant shift in sentiment.

{{GUIDE_TOST}}

Therefore, USD/MXN may make another attempt at the 24.6417 level – an area that has resisted recent attempts higher. Resistance above 24.6417 should reside at the swing-high posted on March 24 around 25.4587. A break above the peak would suggest bulls are willing to continue higher and could, as a result, see prior resistance turn to support.

Renewed risk appetite would favor USD/MXN and may allow the pair to probe support beneath around the Fibonacci level at 23.3739. Should it fail, subsequent assistance may be offered from an ascending trendline drawn off various swing-lows in March. Either way, the technical levels outlined will look to provide influence over price in the days ahead and heightened volatility may see rapid price developments ripe with trading opportunities.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Headwinds Remain for AUD/USD
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Headwinds Remain for AUD/USD
2020-04-01 18:25:00
Dow Jones Bounces Off Lows, Remains Under Pressure After US PMI
Dow Jones Bounces Off Lows, Remains Under Pressure After US PMI
2020-04-01 14:36:00
EUR/GBP Price Outlook: Is There Light at the End of the Tunnel?
EUR/GBP Price Outlook: Is There Light at the End of the Tunnel?
2020-04-01 11:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Revisiting the Lows?
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Revisiting the Lows?
2020-04-01 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.