Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Low Trading Volume May Hint at Weakness

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
2020-03-30 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Sank with Crude Oil as Health Care Steered Wall Street
2020-03-31 00:00:00
USD/MXN: US Dollar to Mexican Peso Resumes Surge as Oil Plunges
2020-03-30 18:47:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-30 15:12:00
US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
2020-03-30 13:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-30 15:12:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/CAD Prices and Outlook - UK Webinar
2020-03-30 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold
2020-03-30 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Claws Back Ground As Coronavirus Stimulus Hits Dollar
2020-03-30 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #AUDUSD down over 1%
  • #AUDUSD aiming lower ahead of Chinese PMI data
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Non-manufacturing PMI (MAR) due at 01:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 42.0 Previous: 29.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Manufacturing PMI (MAR) due at 01:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 45.0 Previous: 35.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Composite PMI (MAR) due at 01:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 28.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Private Sector Credit (YoY) (FEB), Actual: 2.6% Expected: 2.6% Previous: 2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
  • The $USD is on the defensive after the Fed activated open-ended QE to becalm panicky financial markets, but scope for renewed stress means losses may be limited. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/dX4Y2akuLc https://t.co/U3KtMbl82W
  • (Asia AM) The Canadian Dollar sank with crude #oil prices as $USDCAD bounced towards trend-defining resistance. Health care securities drove gains on Wall Street. $AUDUSD eyes China PMI data - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/03/31/Canadian-Dollar-Sank-with-Crude-Oil-as-Health-Care-Steered-Wall-Street.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/sxVd5D6aiq
  • China reports 48 additional #coronavirus cases Monday and 1 death. All 48 of them were imported -BBG
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD Private Sector Credit (YoY) (FEB) due at 00:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.6% Previous: 2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Low Trading Volume May Hint at Weakness

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Low Trading Volume May Hint at Weakness

2020-03-30 22:35:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook:

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Low Trading Volume May Hint at Weakness

Stocks started the week off confidently with each of the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 posting gains of more than 3%. Encouragingly, volatility continued to recede relative to recent weeks as the VIX fell another -8.6 points. Still, investor uncertainty remains elevated and trading volume on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 has begun to slow – a potential sign of waning conviction.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (July 2018 – March 2020)

Nasdaq 100 price chart daily

To be sure, a decline in volume is unsurprising given the extremes witnessed throughout February and March. Nevertheless, trading volume on the Nasdaq 100 clocked in at its lowest level since February 20 which marked the first day of selling in the subsequent stock market crash.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Consequently, volume has returned to pre-crash levels but the VIX remains comfortably above historical averages. Against an alarmingly uncertain fundamental backdrop, a decline in volume while volatility runs rampant likely speaks more to waning confidence than a complete return to normalcy.

With that in mind, it seems the Nasdaq 100 remains vulnerable and may require assistance from support around the 7,500 level in the days ahead. Secondary support may reside near 6,990 with the recent bottom at 6,645 serving as the “line in the sand” standing in the way of a deeper retracement.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 01
( 15:04 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

On the other hand, robust volume with bullish price action would be an encouraging development for the tech-heavy index and could speak to a lingering appetite for further gains. Should price continue higher, initial resistance may reside slightly above 8,000, but only after the Nasdaq can surmount the 7,915 level which has stalled price action in recent days. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFXon Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN: US Dollar to Mexican Peso Resumes Surge as Oil Plunges
USD/MXN: US Dollar to Mexican Peso Resumes Surge as Oil Plunges
2020-03-30 18:47:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD May Melt Higher After Pull Back
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD May Melt Higher After Pull Back
2020-03-30 16:45:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/CAD Prices and Outlook - UK Webinar
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/CAD Prices and Outlook - UK Webinar
2020-03-30 12:30:00
DAX 30, Euro Stoxx 50: Bear Market Rally Leaves Global Markets at Risk of Bull Trap
DAX 30, Euro Stoxx 50: Bear Market Rally Leaves Global Markets at Risk of Bull Trap
2020-03-30 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.