USD/MXN Outlook - Mexican Peso Besting a Weak US Dollar, Volatility Remains Extreme

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Eyes Sentiment, Spending Data as Fiscal Package Heads to Trump
2020-03-27 08:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-03-27 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Steady Despite Increased Coronavirus Stimulus Hopes
2020-03-27 07:00:00
Why is GBP/USD Impacted by Equities?- CAD & Oil Link Breaks Down: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-26 10:42:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trumpets of a Dow Bull Market Don't Register with Wary Traders
2020-03-27 03:09:00
Dow, S&P 500 Hasten Rally as the USD Snaps - Is the Low in Place?
2020-03-26 19:45:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Steady Despite Increased Coronavirus Stimulus Hopes
2020-03-27 07:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Stimulus May Propel XAU/USD Past Resistance
2020-03-26 22:35:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Trimming Wild Gains
2020-03-27 09:33:00
British Pound, GBP/USD Climb Through Resistance. Yen at Risk Next
2020-03-27 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pressured by Record-Smashing Spike in Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 15:33:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Apr 12 when USD/JPY traded near 111.99.
2020-03-26 09:23:00
More View more
Breaking news

Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus, GBP/USD Slips

Real Time News
  • Análisis $USDCAD: consolidación bajista se topa con la resistencia de los compradores en 1.4000 #usd #cad #trading https://t.co/YgnfgS6o8N
  • 🇺🇸 USD Personal Spending (FEB), Actual: 0.2% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-27
  • 🇺🇸 USD PCE Core (YoY) (FEB), Actual: 1.8% Expected: 1.7% Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-27
  • 🇺🇸 USD PCE Core (YoY) (FEB), Actual: 1.8% Expected: 1.7% Previous: 1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-27
  • 🇺🇸 USD PCE Core (MoM) (FEB), Actual: 0.2% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-27
  • 🇺🇸 USD Real Personal Spending (FEB), Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-27
  • 🇺🇸 USD Personal Income (FEB), Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-27
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.08%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 76.26%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9f6oPMTlsD
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.76% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.27% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.24% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.44% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/luLI9MUVf6
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD PCE Core (YoY) (FEB) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.7% Previous: 1.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-27
USD/MXN Outlook - Mexican Peso Besting a Weak US Dollar, Volatility Remains Extreme

USD/MXN Outlook - Mexican Peso Besting a Weak US Dollar, Volatility Remains Extreme

2020-03-27 12:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

USD/MXN Price, News and Analysis:

  • After printing a multi-decade high at the start of the week, USD/MXN has slumped.
  • Mexican Peso interest rate differential remains attractive against the USD.
Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

USD/MXN – Three Day Collapse Nears Short-Term Support

USD/MXN traded at just under 25.50 on Monday, its highest level in decades before making a sharp reversal and falling for three straight days. The sell-off was driven by news that in the US, the USD2 trillion coronavirus rescue package was finally being approved, weakening the greenback. While the US dollar remains the safe-haven asset of choice, the massive US liquidity interventions of late will eventually drive the US dollar lower, with higher yielding currencies like the Mexican Peso likely to benefit. While both countries have cut interest rates lately, the Fed rate currently sits at 0.00% to 0.25%, while the Mexican interest rate is at 6.5%, a substantial yield pick-up over the greenback.

The daily USD/MXN chart suggests that the pair may look to set up a trading range between 22.82 and 23.82, two important short-term Fibonacci levels. However, with the current levels of volatility in the pair, this range may be broken quickly and so traders should look to protect themselves by adding in extra tolerance. The 50% Fibonacci retracement is at 22.014 and may be a better level for bullish traders to consider.

For all market moving data and events please the DailyFX calendar

USD/MXN Daily Price Chart (October 2019 – March 27, 2020)

USD/MXN Outlook - Mexican Peso Besting a Weak US Dollar, Volatility Remains Extreme
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How are Retail Traders Positioned at the Moment?
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on USD/MXN – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Trimming Wild Gains
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Trimming Wild Gains
2020-03-27 09:33:00
Indian Rupee Falls on RBI Emergency Cut, USD/INR Focuses on Sentiment
Indian Rupee Falls on RBI Emergency Cut, USD/INR Focuses on Sentiment
2020-03-27 05:00:00
Singapore Dollar, USD/SGD Outlook: Virus Stimulus Package, MAS Eyed
Singapore Dollar, USD/SGD Outlook: Virus Stimulus Package, MAS Eyed
2020-03-27 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Stimulus May Propel XAU/USD Past Resistance
Gold Price Outlook: Stimulus May Propel XAU/USD Past Resistance
2020-03-26 22:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.