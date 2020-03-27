We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar Eyes Sentiment, Spending Data as Fiscal Package Heads to Trump
2020-03-27 08:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-03-27 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Drives Lower with S&P 500, VIX Snaps Back
2020-03-27 15:20:00
Gold Prices Steady Despite Increased Coronavirus Stimulus Hopes
2020-03-27 07:00:00
Trumpets of a Dow Bull Market Don't Register with Wary Traders
2020-03-27 03:09:00
Dow, S&P 500 Hasten Rally as the USD Snaps - Is the Low in Place?
2020-03-26 19:45:00
Gold Prices Steady Despite Increased Coronavirus Stimulus Hopes
2020-03-27 07:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Stimulus May Propel XAU/USD Past Resistance
2020-03-26 22:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Trimming Wild Gains
2020-03-27 09:33:00
British Pound, GBP/USD Climb Through Resistance. Yen at Risk Next
2020-03-27 00:00:00
USD/JPY Pressured by Record-Smashing Spike in Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 15:33:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Apr 12 when USD/JPY traded near 111.99.
2020-03-26 09:23:00
Nikkei 225 Forecast for the Week Ahead

2020-03-27 18:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Nikkei 225 Price Outlook:

  • Stocks moved off their lows this week as various governments offer stimulus packages to combat the economic drag of coronavirus
  • As a result, the Nikkei 225 has retaken several important technical levels as bulls aim higher
  • Still, volatility and uncertainty remain elevated which leaves the Nikkei vulnerable to reversals

Stocks have enjoyed a significant recovery this week as governments look to inject their respective economies with stimulus to assist workers and businesses alike. As a result, the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 have pressed higher, so too has the DAX 30. Not to be outdone, the Nikkei 225 has reclaimed several technical levels of note as it climbs alongside its sister indices. Consequently, bulls may look to continue the rebound rally but resistance looms overhead.

Nikkei 225 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2015 – March 2020)

Nikkei 225 price chart daily

To that end, an early barrier to a continuation higher may reside around the Fibonacci level at 20,365 which has given rise to price indecision in the past. While the zone is unlikely to make or break a stock rally on its own, its influence over price should not be ignored as it may present an attractive opportunity to reduce or increase exposure – depending on your directional bias.

Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

If bulls can retake the level confidently, subsequent resistance may come into play around the 200-day simple moving average but risks to the rally loom large and volatility remains a lingering threat.

USD/JPY Targets February High Alongside Staggering Dow Jones Rally

In the event coronavirus fears spark another bout of investor panic, risk appetite may vanish and send stocks plummeting once again. Should the Nikkei fall prey to such price action, early areas to watch exist at the 19,040, 18,220 and 16,105 levels – each of which coincides with a prior swing low. Together, they will look to buoy price and ward off a deeper retracement beneath the low tagged last week at 15,337.

Recommended by Peter Hanks
Since forecasting directional moves remains exceedingly difficult, traders can look to utilize the various technical levels as areas to reduce or increase exposure in accordance with their underlying bias. That being said, I am hesitant to suggest stocks will continue this parabolic recovery, a topic I discuss at length in my weekly stock market webinar. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

