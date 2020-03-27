Indian Rupee Falls on RBI Emergency Cut, USD/INR Focuses on Sentiment

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-03-27 02:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Rips as Markets Surges on Virus Stimulus
2020-03-26 16:30:00
Why is GBP/USD Impacted by Equities?- CAD & Oil Link Breaks Down: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-26 10:42:00
Crude Oil Pares Gains As Nervous Market Looks To US Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 07:00:00
Trumpets of a Dow Bull Market Don't Register with Wary Traders
2020-03-27 03:09:00
Dow, S&P 500 Hasten Rally as the USD Snaps - Is the Low in Place?
2020-03-26 19:45:00
Gold Price Outlook: Stimulus May Propel XAU/USD Past Resistance
2020-03-26 22:35:00
Crude Oil Pares Gains As Nervous Market Looks To US Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 07:00:00
British Pound, GBP/USD Climb Through Resistance. Yen at Risk Next
2020-03-27 00:00:00
Why is GBP/USD Impacted by Equities?- CAD & Oil Link Breaks Down: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-26 10:42:00
USD/JPY Pressured by Record-Smashing Spike in Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 15:33:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Apr 12 when USD/JPY traded near 111.99.
2020-03-26 09:23:00
  • (Market Alert) The Indian #Rupee cautiously fell versus the US Dollar after the #RBI cut rates in an emergency meeting amid the virus. #USDINR continues to focus on sentiment after clearing support
  • Hey, traders 👋 do you want live AMAS with our analysts, market updates and tools to improve your trading strategy? Join us now on Instagram!
  • Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 100 bps to 3% for all banks -BBG
  • $USDINR only cautiously higher after the Reserve Bank of India delivered an emergency 75-bp rate cut. RBI is also to conduct auctions of targeted LTRO for up to 1 trillion Rupees $USDINR #Rupee #RBI #India - https://t.co/VPBvWud4wP https://t.co/dCKJrll2Hv
  • RBI's Das: India banks should do all they can to keep credit flowing. Financial markets under severe stress in India, time for RBI to unleash array of instruments -BBG
  • RBI's Das: 5% GDP outlook at risk, most sectors of the economy to be impacted. India macro risks could be severe -BBG
  • India's 10-year government bond yield drops 23 basis points to 6% on RBI cut -BBG
  • RBI's Das: A war effort must be mounted against the virus -BBG
  • RBI cuts policy repo rate to 4.40% - https://t.co/3Av0jxe5l9
  • RBI Governor Das: MPC advanced meeting, voted for a sizeable rate cut -BBG
Indian Rupee Falls on RBI Emergency Cut, USD/INR Focuses on Sentiment

2020-03-27 05:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Indian Rupee, US Dollar, RBI, Coronavirus, USD/INR - Talking Points

  • Indian Rupee cautiously weakens as RBI delivers emergency rate cut
  • Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted severe macroeconomic risks
  • USD/INR closed under key support as it remains glued to sentiment

Indian Rupee Weakens After RBI Emergency Rate Cut on Virus Outbreak

The Indian Rupee cautiously weakened against the US Dollar after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) delivered an emergency 75-basis point rate cut. That brought the repurchase rate down to 4.40% from 5.15%. Additional easing measures were also announced to help cushion the blow of the coronavirus outbreak that has been plaguing global growth. Local government bond yields declined on the announcement.

The central bank announced that it will also conduct auctions of targeted long-term repo operations (LTROs) for up to 1 trillion Rupees. The RBI also said that it is cutting the cash reserve ratio by 100-basis points to 3 percent for all banks. Governor Shaktikanta Das noted that the 5% GDP outlook for this year is vulnerable and that macroeconomic risks for the country “could be severe”.

As I noted earlier in the year and prior to the virus outbreak, India’s economy was facing the risk of stagflation amid a fragile banking sector. COVID-19 is adding further pressure on the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked his 1.3b citizens to “not step outside” earlier this month. With that in mind, USD/INR may continue to focus on emerging market capital flows. Improving sentiment could pressure the pair lower.

USD/INR Reaction to RBI – 15-Minute Chart

USD/INR Chart Created in TradingView

Indian Rupee Technical Analysis

On a daily chart, USD/INR appears to have taken out rising support from the beginning of this month. A confirmatory downside close through former 2018 highs could place the aggressive uptrend at risk. In the event of a prolonged decline, rising support from July 2019 may reinstate the upward trajectory. Otherwise, a turn higher places the focus on the 123.6% Fibonacci extension at 75.4114.

USD/INR Daily Chart

USD/INR Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

