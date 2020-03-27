We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Eyes Sentiment, Spending Data as Fiscal Package Heads to Trump
2020-03-27 08:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-03-27 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Steady Despite Increased Coronavirus Stimulus Hopes
2020-03-27 07:00:00
Why is GBP/USD Impacted by Equities?- CAD & Oil Link Breaks Down: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-26 10:42:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trumpets of a Dow Bull Market Don't Register with Wary Traders
2020-03-27 03:09:00
Dow, S&P 500 Hasten Rally as the USD Snaps - Is the Low in Place?
2020-03-26 19:45:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Steady Despite Increased Coronavirus Stimulus Hopes
2020-03-27 07:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Stimulus May Propel XAU/USD Past Resistance
2020-03-26 22:35:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Trimming Wild Gains
2020-03-27 09:33:00
British Pound, GBP/USD Climb Through Resistance. Yen at Risk Next
2020-03-27 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pressured by Record-Smashing Spike in Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 15:33:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Apr 12 when USD/JPY traded near 111.99.
2020-03-26 09:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.17%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 74.81%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Xydj0TAiqi
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.77% Silver: 0.60% Gold: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/jn9kMNDn7E
  • #Bitcoin prices may see a pickup in volatility ahead of the 2020 halving as the #coronavirus pandemic threatens to disrupt cross-continental $BTC mining operations. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/BoH24MVf4P https://t.co/ciAdurxYrW
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.63% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.17% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.03% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.27% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/AbYajHjyQW
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -1.61% France 40: -1.76% Wall Street: -2.22% US 500: -2.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/PfH2Vb5gVE
  • Análisis $AUDUSD: recobra la reversión alcista apoyado por la debilidad del USD #aud #usd #trading https://t.co/KwhFV3VnCV
  • LIVE NOW! Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX run through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/PpmGPPp3ly
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX run through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • The $USD may rise versus the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah and Malaysian Ringgit if capital flows out of #ASEAN countries as key U.S. data risks a selloff in equities. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/JWIRn6MLrK https://t.co/ZCbiS412zI
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Trimming Wild Gains

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Trimming Wild Gains

2020-03-27 09:33:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Sterling and FTSE 100 - News, Prices and Analysis:

  • GBP/USD slipping back from 1.2300.
  • FTSE 100 swings from bear to bull market.
{{GUIDE|Trading_Mistakes}}

GBP/USD Volatility Remains

An extremely volatile week for GBP/USD traders with cable trading between a 1.1444 low made on Monday and a 1.2308 high made early Friday. Monday’s sharp sell-off left traders confused and was quickly recovered, and today’s high print again had little fundamental or technical reasoning behind it. A weaker US dollar has helped the pair push higher but Sterling’s strength against a range of currencies, especially in the current situation, remains questionable. For the current strength to stay in place, the pair need to carve out a trading range to boost positive sentiment and stabilize price action. The daily chart shows a couple of negative signs with the pair rejecting the 20-dma this morning, while mid-week a bearish ‘death-cross’ formed, a closely watched longer-term bear signal. If support around 1.2000 can hold next week, a further attempt at the 20-dma and today’s 1.2308 high may be seen.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (September 2019 – March 27, 2020)

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Trimming Wild Gains

For all market moving data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% 29% 2%
Weekly -6% 63% 12%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Swings From Bear to Bull Market

After entering the week heavily in bear market, the FTSE 100 has rallied 22% from low-to-high, sparking short-lived bull market headlines. The surge higher has been fueled by the USD2 trillion US economic rescue package, the latest in a round of global liquidity measures to fight off the economic effects of the coronavirus. UK chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak also announced a raft of unprecedented fiscal measure this week to help prop up the UK economy. The FTSE needs to respect support around the 5,400 level to maintain further upward momentum, which may prove difficult with a 50-dma and 200-dma ‘death cross’ seen on the daily chart. A break and close above the 5,820 area would leave the March 9 high at 6,238 as the next target, with a gap just above back to 6,400.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart (August 2019 – March 27, 2020)

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Trimming Wild Gains

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) and the FTSE 100 – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Indian Rupee Falls on RBI Emergency Cut, USD/INR Focuses on Sentiment
Indian Rupee Falls on RBI Emergency Cut, USD/INR Focuses on Sentiment
2020-03-27 05:00:00
Singapore Dollar, USD/SGD Outlook: Virus Stimulus Package, MAS Eyed
Singapore Dollar, USD/SGD Outlook: Virus Stimulus Package, MAS Eyed
2020-03-27 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Stimulus May Propel XAU/USD Past Resistance
Gold Price Outlook: Stimulus May Propel XAU/USD Past Resistance
2020-03-26 22:35:00
Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook: Micron Sees Quarterly Boost from Quarantine
Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook: Micron Sees Quarterly Boost from Quarantine
2020-03-26 18:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.