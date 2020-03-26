USD/CAD Price Weakens Further Ahead of Crucial US Jobs Release

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Carves Higher Highs and Lows as Bearish Momentum Abates
2020-03-26 05:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-03-26 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why is GBP/USD Impacted by Equities?- CAD & Oil Link Breaks Down: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-26 10:42:00
Crude Oil Pares Gains As Nervous Market Looks To US Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow and Risk: Reversal; Pause or Indecision
2020-03-26 03:30:00
Stocks Soar as Volatility Flops; Is it a Bear Market Bounce?
2020-03-25 21:03:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Pares Gains As Nervous Market Looks To US Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 07:00:00
Stocks Soar as Volatility Flops; Is it a Bear Market Bounce?
2020-03-25 21:03:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why is GBP/USD Impacted by Equities?- CAD & Oil Link Breaks Down: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-26 10:42:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trending Higher Despite Poor Data
2020-03-26 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Apr 12 when USD/JPY traded near 111.99.
2020-03-26 09:23:00
USD/JPY Targets February High Alongside Staggering Dow Jones Rally
2020-03-24 22:35:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 1.16% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.57% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.56% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.47% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.36% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/WnLJVnEkvH
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Continuing Claims (MAR 14) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1782k Previous: 1701k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-26
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Initial Jobless Claims (MAR 21) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1500k Previous: 281k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-26
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Core PCE (QoQ) (4Q T) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.2% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-26
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Gross Domestic Product Price Index (4Q T) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-26
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Personal Consumption (4Q T) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.7% Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-26
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Gross Domestic Product Annualized (QoQ) (4Q T) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.1% Previous: 2.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-26
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Wholesale Inventories (MoM) (FEB P) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -0.4% Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-26
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Advance Goods Trade Balance (FEB) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -$63.8b Previous: -$65.5b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-26
  • BoE ready to expand asset purchases further if necessary. #sterling #gbp
USD/CAD Price Weakens Further Ahead of Crucial US Jobs Release

USD/CAD Price Weakens Further Ahead of Crucial US Jobs Release

2020-03-26 12:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

USD/CAD Price, News and Analysis:

  • Canadian dollar continues to retrace recent sell-off against the US dollar.
  • US weekly initial jobless claims in the spotlight.
Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Traders Wait for Key US Data Print

Today’s US initial jobless claims (March 21) will be the first hard data print to show the affects of the coronavirus on the US jobs market. The US Department of Labor report shows the weekly claims for unemployment benefits filed by unemployed individuals with state agencies. This week’s release is expected to show claims soar into seven-figure territory, compared to 281k last week. The median expectation is around 1.5 million claims with one investment bank suggesting the number may be as high as four million, an unprecedented number in US history.

For all market moving data and events please the DailyFX calendar

While unemployment is fully expected to rise over the next few weeks, the figure will have an impact on the US dollar in the short-term. The greenback has been sold-off recently after the massive liquidity measures taken recently by the Federal Reserve and the government, with President Trump throwing everything at the economy to counter-act the effects of the coronavirus.

The daily chart highlights the short-term weakness of USD/CAD as well as the medium-strength of the pair. Bullish sentiment is backed-up by all three moving-averages with a ‘golden-cross’ – 50-dm moving through the 200-dma – made at the start of March. The pair have also moved out of overbought territory using the ATR indicator. Bearish short-term price action can be seen by the four consecutive daily lower highs, while the break below Friday’s 1.4148 low adds momentum to this move. The ongoing extreme volatility in the market makes accurate placement of support levels difficult, with little strength seen before the 1.3960 to 1.400 zone, and even that may fragile if today’s release nears the most pessimistic of expectations.

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart (September 2019 – March 26, 2020)

USD/CAD Price Weakens Further Ahead of Crucial US Jobs Release
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How are Retail Traders Positioned at the Moment?
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on USD/CAD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Why is GBP/USD Impacted by Equities?- CAD & Oil Link Breaks Down: Cross-Asset Correlation
Why is GBP/USD Impacted by Equities?- CAD & Oil Link Breaks Down: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-26 10:42:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trending Higher Despite Poor Data
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trending Higher Despite Poor Data
2020-03-26 09:00:00
Nikkei 225 Forecast for the Week Ahead
Nikkei 225 Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-03-25 22:30:00
DAX 30 Price Outlook: 2009 Trendline in Focus as Index Aims Higher
DAX 30 Price Outlook: 2009 Trendline in Focus as Index Aims Higher
2020-03-25 18:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.