Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Rips as Markets Surges on Virus Stimulus
2020-03-26 16:30:00
EUR/USD Rate Carves Higher Highs and Lows as Bearish Momentum Abates
2020-03-26 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why is GBP/USD Impacted by Equities?- CAD & Oil Link Breaks Down: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-26 10:42:00
Crude Oil Pares Gains As Nervous Market Looks To US Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500 Hasten Rally as the USD Snaps - Is the Low in Place?
2020-03-26 19:45:00
S&P 500, Dow and Risk: Reversal; Pause or Indecision
2020-03-26 03:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Stimulus May Propel XAU/USD Past Resistance
2020-03-26 22:35:00
Crude Oil Pares Gains As Nervous Market Looks To US Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why is GBP/USD Impacted by Equities?- CAD & Oil Link Breaks Down: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-26 10:42:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trending Higher Despite Poor Data
2020-03-26 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pressured by Record-Smashing Spike in Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 15:33:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Apr 12 when USD/JPY traded near 111.99.
2020-03-26 09:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $DXY Dollar index has had its biggest single-day rally (today) and single-day loss (1 week ago) since June 2016 https://t.co/S8GyMaFzoS
  • The $USD may be at risk as technical signals show USD/SGD, USD/MYR and USD/IDR may turn lower. Ahead, the markets will likely weigh US fiscal stimulus bets against dismal data risk. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/iGqBrY6qyO https://t.co/eKGkpfDQFm
  • RT @realDonaldTrump: Our great Oil & Gas industry is under under seige after having one of the best years in recorded history. It will get…
  • RT @mariofcenteno: I will convene finance ministers next week to act on #euco conclusions #COVIDー19 #eurogroup Video statement: https://t…
  • Market snapshot: #JPY trading higher against G10 FX but particularly vs #NZD, #AUD, #CAD and #GBP
  • #RBNZ bought NZ$250m government bonds in QE auction, sought NZ$250m -BBG $NZDUSD
  • $AUDUSD cautiously higher in the aftermath of Trump announcing a call with China's President Xi Jinping later tonight as the former alludes to another potential trade deal that may have to wait until after the election - https://t.co/N00H20IX0K https://t.co/agivXdkiWJ
  • An $AUD rebound against its US counterpart was met with stiff resistance on a retest of the 0.60 figure, with the near-term chart setup hinting at downtrend resumption. Get your AUD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/y5T4eImcHY https://t.co/deXFN3EjHQ
  • Short version: markets had priced it in and are more focused on virus data. https://t.co/YvQWaa4WcN
  • RT @LiveSquawk: US Pres Trump Expects Another Deal With China
2020-03-26 22:35:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Gold Forecast:

  • Gold suffered an abrupt decline to the $1,450 level two weeks ago
  • Moving off support, gold may continue higher in the days ahead as governments and central banks flush the global economy with stimulus
  • A break above the recent high around $1,700 would be an encouraging sign for bulls looking to pursue an extension higher

Gold Price Outlook: Stimulus May Propel XAU/USD Past Resistance

Gold has experienced significant volatility alongside other markets as the coronavirus looks to hamstring the global economy. To calm speculative activity, the CME raised margin requirements on gold futures by 19.3% Wednesday, the first such move in over a decade. Regardless, gold prices may continue to climb in the weeks ahead as governments and central banks flush the global economy with stimulus and volatility ebbs.

Gold Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (May 2018 – March 2020)

gold price chart

Since investors typically view gold investments as a hedge against inflation, the expansion of the Fed’s balance sheet – alongside other major central banks – should act as a consistent tailwind for gold prices. Together with the unprecedented stimulus package from the United States government, the ingredients for inflation are present. Therefore, assuming risk aversion does not spark further liquidation in the gold market as it may have last week, gold could look to reclaim recent highs around the $1,690 and $1,700 levels.

Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get My Guide

To be sure, bulls will look to employ nearby support areas to keep price afloat in the interim. To that end, the nearby Fibonacci level at $1,585 may offer early assistance should prices begin to fall again. Secondary and tertiary support should materialize at the $1,550 and $1,450 levels as it did in the last three weeks. For the time being, it seems as though $1,450 marks the bottom of the recent retracement so a break beneath this leave would undermine my bullish bias and could suggest further selling is in store. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

