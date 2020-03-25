We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Modest Trend Higher in GBP/USD to Continue

2020-03-25 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD, along with other assets seen as inherently risky, are bouncing after US Senators and Trump administration officials reached an agreement on a $2 trillion stimulus package to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • However, the recovery has been mild so far and there are no signs yet of strong gains.

GBP/USD climbs but remains on shaky ground

A further frail rally in GBP/USD has been prompted by an agreement between the US administration and US Senators on a $2 trillion coronavirus aid package designed to lessen the economic impact of the pandemic. That follows the Federal Reserve’s pledge to buy unlimited amounts of US Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to provide market liquidity.

These actions in the US have boosted the prices of “risk on” assets such as stocks and oil, as well as GBP. However, concerns remain over whether the Covid-19 virus is under control in the US and further action could yet be necessary, suggesting the GBP/USD rally remains on shaky ground.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (March 9-25, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 8% 3%
Weekly 13% -5% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

The news from the US has outweighed UK data showing that inflation fell in February, before the coronavirus outbreak, and will likely be followed by further falls in the next few months due to the slump in crude oil prices caused by the pandemic.

For now, aid packages will be far more important for Sterling than domestic economic statistics but will still need to be monitored in coming weeks.

Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Get My Guide

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

