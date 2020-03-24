We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
EUR/USD Price: Rally at Risk after Shocking Eurozone PMI Data
2020-03-24 09:17:00
EUR/USD Analysis Ahead of Crucial US, Eurozone PMI Data
2020-03-24 08:00:00
News
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Stimulus Curbs Cash-Out Impulse
2020-03-24 07:10:00
Canadian Dollar Sinks as Crude Oil Prices Swing, USD May Weaken
2020-03-24 00:00:00
News
Dow Surges Despite Record Plunge in Markit PMI on Coronavirus
2020-03-24 14:19:00
Dow, S&P 500 Stumble as US Still Unclear on Stimulus and Fed Goes All In
2020-03-24 01:30:00
News
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Stimulus Curbs Cash-Out Impulse
2020-03-24 07:10:00
Silver Prices Rise as Coronavirus Money Printing Ramps Up
2020-03-24 04:00:00
News
US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-24 11:59:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stabilizes, Outlook Improves
2020-03-24 09:00:00
News
US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-24 11:59:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
Real Time News
  • RT @jsblokland: US #highyield energy spreads continue to rise! Now at 2320 basis points (23.20%), implying a #default rate of roughly 40%.…
  • White House Advisor Kudlow: - Trump wants to open the economy but won't ignore doctors - BBG
  • RT @jessefelder: 'If our experience from the global financial crisis is any guide, the OTC derivatives world could be about $25 trillion sh…
  • RT @C_Barraud: 🇺🇸 *U.S. AIRLINE PASSENGER COUNTS DOWN 86% FROM LAST YEAR ON VIRUS - BBG
  • In recent weeks, with the spread over the #coronavirus forcing countries into lockdown, the subsequent deterioration in risk appetite has prompted market participants to deleverage aggressively. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/XvXOgIBDZ9 https://t.co/AwYQGc2hVI
  • US 52-Week Bills Draw 0.260% Primary Dealers Awarded: 64.9% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 31.8% Direct Bidders ACcepted: 3.3% B/C Ratio: 2.53
  • US airline passenger numbers down 86 percent from last year on virus - BBG
  • NY Governor Cuomo: - Can't put the economy above public health
  • Bank of England announces activation of contingent term repo facility, which will run from March 26th to April 2nd
  • Italian Finance Minister Gualtieri: - EU should have a joint debt instrument - BBG
Dow Surges Despite Record Plunge in Markit PMI on Coronavirus

2020-03-24 14:19:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

DOW JONES SURGES AS INVESTORS OVERLOOK MARKIT PMI, FOCUS ON CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS BILL & FED

  • The Dow Jones, S&P 500 Index soar as Tuesday’s trading session gets underway
  • US Markit PMI data for March dropped at its fastest rate in over a decade as coronavirus fallout takes its toll on the economy
  • Stock market investors remain focused on fiscal stimulus efforts and recent FOMC action

Stocks surged at the New York opening bell on Tuesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq jumping 6.3%, 5.1% and 5.0% respectively. Investors have grown increasingly hopeful that US Congress will ink a coronavirus stimulus bill to offset economic impact from the global pandemic. This follows news from the Federal Reserve yesterday detailing unlimited QE as the central bank steps in to provide massive amounts of liquidity to shore up panic-stuck markets.

DOW JONES INDEX PRICE CHART: 1-MINUTE TIME FRAME (24 MARCH 2020 INTRADAY)

Dow Price Chart DJIA Dow Jones Industrial Average Coronavirus Markit PMI

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Stocks remain about 30% off all-time highs recorded last month, however, as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) wreaks havoc on the global economy. Economic data is just starting to trickle in detailing how gloomy coronavirus fallout has been.

On that note, the IHS Markit PMI reading for March just crossed the wires, which revealed the flash composite output index crashed to 40.5 – a new series low. The services business activity index plunged to 39.1, also a new series low, while the manufacturing PMI fell to 49.2, a 127-month low. According to commentary from Chris Williamson, IHS Markit Chief Business Economist, the flash PMI data “underscores how the US is likely already in a recession that will inevitably deepen further.”

Read More: Gold Price to Resume Ascent as Fed Asset Purchases Balloon

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

