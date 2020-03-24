US Dollar Soars as USD/IDR Pursues Best Month Since 1997 Asia Crisis

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rebounds as Fed Plans to Purchase CMBS But Will It Last?
2020-03-24 01:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Sinks as Crude Oil Prices Swing, USD May Weaken
2020-03-24 00:00:00
Oil Price Technical Forecast: RSI on Cusp of Flashing Buy Signal
2020-03-22 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500 Stumble as US Still Unclear on Stimulus and Fed Goes All In
2020-03-24 01:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 in Focus After Fed Launches QE-Infinity
2020-03-23 18:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price to Resume Ascent as Fed Asset Purchases Balloon
2020-03-23 18:54:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Prices and Oulook - UK Webinar
2020-03-23 13:36:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-23 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Investors in stocks, commodity currencies and energy have been praying for a massive fiscal bazooka to combat the virus effects. It looks like they’re going to get it.Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/PlSV5ZZcdC https://t.co/SEleN0cFxp
  • Thailand: 3 more deaths from coronavirus. COVID-19 cases increase by 106, raising the total to 827 - BBG
  • South Korea to create 20T won bond market stabilization fund, provide 17.8T won for companies facing liquidity shortage. - BBG
  • BoJ's Kuroda: BoJ's profits will change depending on market moves. Current paper ETF loss doesn't directly mean BoJ loss -BBG
  • The US #Dollar soared against the Indonesian #Rupiah, with $USDIDR eyeing its best month since the 1997 Asia financial crisis amid the #coronavirus outbreak. Can this trend continue? #ASEAN - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/03/24/US-Dollar-Soars-as-USDIDR-Pursues-Best-Month-Since-1997-Asia-Crisis.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/pd4scZlyaS
  • My trading video for today: '#Dow, S&P 500 Stumble as US Still Unclear on Stimulus and #Fed Goes All In' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/03/24/Dow-SP-500-Stumble-as-US-Still-Unclear-on-Stimulus-and-Fed-Goes-All-In.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 5.42% Oil - US Crude: 4.85% Gold: 1.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/itLG4LYk1p
  • The $USD hit record highs versus the Indian Rupee. The Nifty 50 aims for its worst month since 2008 as the #coronavirus complicates a fragile banking sector. $USDINR may rise. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/UHgTW3iZbp https://t.co/QxfuODR1cG
  • Milan Health Chief says he is seeing the first positive signs in the fight against the #coronavirus. Total number of infections in Italy: 63, 927, second highest in total number of cases.
  • #RBNZ's Adrian Orr says banks remain well capitalized and liquid at the same time as New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson announces a NZ$6.25 business finance guarantee scheme (BBG)
US Dollar Soars as USD/IDR Pursues Best Month Since 1997 Asia Crisis

US Dollar Soars as USD/IDR Pursues Best Month Since 1997 Asia Crisis

2020-03-24 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, USD/IDR, Coronavirus - Talking Points

  • US Dollar has been rallying aggressively against the Indonesian Rupiah
  • USD/IDR eyeing most-aggressive monthly gain since the 1997 Asia crisis
  • Road ahead may depend on balance between US fiscal stimulus and data

US Dollar Soars, Pushing USD/IDR Further Towards 1998 Peak

The US Dollar has been rallying across the board amid the coronavirus outbreak, especially against currencies from certain developing and ASEAN economies. For example, the Indonesian Rupiah is down about 16.68% against USD so far in March. That means that USD/IDR – after reaching its highest since 1998 – is heading for its most-aggressive rise over a month since the 1997 Asia financial crisis. Can this trend continue?

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

The virus is a highly fluid situation carrying numerous uncertainties. The unknown is what arguably inspires risk aversion in financial markets. Overall capital outflows departing emerging markets have surpassed totals seen during the 2008 financial crisis. According to Bloomberg, foreign funds have pulled about $6.8b from Indonesian bonds and stocks so far this year. The Jakarta Stock Exchange Composite sits at an 8-year low.

The Bank of Indonesia lowered 2020 GDP estimates to a range of 4.2% - 4.6% after the 7-day reverse repo rate was cut earlier this month. The central bank also launched term repo operations to help boost liquidity. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati noted the growth could even grind to a halt on the virus. To further support the economy, Indonesia’s parliament recommended raising the budget deficit cap to 5% of GDP.

When investors choose to prioritize preserving capital over speculating – especially during volatile conditions – they often park their investments into the highly-liquid and haven-linked US Dollar. A $2 trillion fiscal package from the US could offer much-needed relief and bolster sentiment, sending USD/IDR lower. However, that may have to overcome dismal economic data, refueling capital flight and pressuring the Rupiah.

Indonesia Rupiah Heads for Worst Month Since 1997 Asia Financial Crisis

US Dollar Soars as USD/IDR Pursues Best Month Since 1997 Asia Crisis

Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Analysis

As anticipated, USD/IDR has advanced the dominant uptrend since the end of January. After taking out highs from 2018, the Rupiah is heading for its current record low against the US Dollar at 16850. That was achieved in 1998, 22 years ago. If that price holds as resistance, we may see the pair fall to rising support “1” on the chart below. Down the road, “2” and “3” may come into play in the event of an aggressive turn lower. Otherwise, resuming gains exposes the 61.8% Fibonacci extension at 17155.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 25
( 00:03 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Soars as USD/IDR Pursues Best Month Since 1997 Asia Crisis

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar & ASX 200 Price Outlook Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Australian Dollar & ASX 200 Price Outlook Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
2020-03-23 22:30:00
USD/MXN Forecast: US Dollar to Mexican Peso Extends Parabolic Climb
USD/MXN Forecast: US Dollar to Mexican Peso Extends Parabolic Climb
2020-03-23 21:30:00
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Boeing to Undermine Index Further, Support Eyed
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Boeing to Undermine Index Further, Support Eyed
2020-03-23 17:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Prices and Oulook - UK Webinar
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Prices and Oulook - UK Webinar
2020-03-23 13:36:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.