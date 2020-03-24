We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price: Rally at Risk after Shocking Eurozone PMI Data
2020-03-24 09:17:00
EUR/USD Analysis Ahead of Crucial US, Eurozone PMI Data
2020-03-24 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Stimulus Curbs Cash-Out Impulse
2020-03-24 07:10:00
Canadian Dollar Sinks as Crude Oil Prices Swing, USD May Weaken
2020-03-24 00:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500 Stumble as US Still Unclear on Stimulus and Fed Goes All In
2020-03-24 01:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 in Focus After Fed Launches QE-Infinity
2020-03-23 18:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Stimulus Curbs Cash-Out Impulse
2020-03-24 07:10:00
Silver Prices Rise as Coronavirus Money Printing Ramps Up
2020-03-24 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-24 11:59:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stabilizes, Outlook Improves
2020-03-24 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-24 11:59:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • How can you be a part-time trade? Get your tips on workflow and strategy here with@WVenketas: https://t.co/b8ywNOOgx9 #tradingstyle https://t.co/Dw3uGEYGZF
  • ECB's Kazimir says ETF purchases cannot be taken off the table, but no decision yet $EUR
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.49%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 75.53%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HSn7Iflehc
  • UK Chancellor Sunak expects to make an announcement on support for airline sector soon. - easyJet - Ryanair - IAG
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 1.42% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.98% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.83% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.41% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.28% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/JGgYhkhutQ
  • RT @FerroTV: Eurozone PMIs drop to record lows in March... April isn't set to be much better either. https://t.co/NLnDqvufzS https://t.co/…
  • LIVE NOW! Analyst @MartinSEssex will discuss the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Why is the Strait of Hormuz the world's most important #oil chokepoint? Find out from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/0UPiGgqHbW #OOTT https://t.co/y7t7YgBD20
  • Coming up at half past the hour: my weekly webinar on market sentiment. Please join me if you can. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917711
  • USD/CAD Eyes Testing Reversal Levels, USD vs Canadian Dollar Price Outlook More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2020/03/24/USDCAD-Eyes-Testing-Reversal-Levels-USD-vs-Canadian-Dollar-Price-Outlook-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/EDkrVVdBxW
US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Cross-Asset Correlation

US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Cross-Asset Correlation

2020-03-24 11:59:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Analysis & News

  • Cross-Asset Correlations Rising Sharply Amid Market Distress
  • US Dollar the Ultimate Safe-Haven
  • Japanese Yen Underperforming

Cross-Asset Correlations Rise Amid Market Distress

In recent weeks, with the spread over the coronavirus forcing countries into lockdown, the subsequent deterioration in risk appetite has prompted market participants to deleverage aggressively, which in turn has seen cross-asset correlations rise sharply. In this report, we explore correlations that look to be more extreme.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

During times of significant distress in financial markets, cross-asset correlations tend to rise as idiosyncratic factors tend to become less important than the global macro environment. This had been evident last week as risk assets (US equities) posted its largest loss since the financial crisis, which in turn coincided with a rise in cross-asset correlations (figure 1). The negative correlation between the US Dollar and risk assets has risen, most notably, against the S&P 500, where the greenback has proved to be the only safe-haven in times of panic selling stemming from funding concerns with investors making a dash for cash. As such, a sizeable drawdown in equity markets could see the greenback remain elevated, while a rebound in risk appetite will likely to the US Dollar ease off.

US 500 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% -2% 0%
Weekly 31% 11% 22%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

It is also worth noting that the Japanese Yen has seen an unusually high correlation to equities. While typically viewed as a safe-haven the Yen has weakened alongside stock markets. That said, we feel the underperformance in the Yen is largely attributed to the funding squeeze of dollars amid a notable widening in cross currency basis swaps, while dollar shortage concerns. Elsewhere, USD/JPY may continue to find support as we head to the Japanese fiscal year end.

There has also been a slight increase in positive correlation between the Pound and the S&P 500 as opposed to the Australian Dollar and Canadian Dollar. Therefore, raising the Pounds beta and making it more sensitive to swings in risk appetite. Factors behind this is the twin deficit that the UK has, most notably its large current account deficit, meaning that the UK needs constant inflow of foreign capital. As such, during times of market liquidation with investors fleeing to cash the Pound becomes particularly vulnerable,

How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy

Figure 1. Cross-Asset Correlation (1 Week, 1 Month & 3 Month Timeframe)

US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, S&amp;P 500 Analysis: Cross-Asset CorrelationUS Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, S&amp;P 500 Analysis: Cross-Asset CorrelationUS Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, S&amp;P 500 Analysis: Cross-Asset Correlation

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX. The Topix is used a proxy for the Nikkei 225.

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Price: Rally at Risk after Shocking Eurozone PMI Data
EUR/USD Price: Rally at Risk after Shocking Eurozone PMI Data
2020-03-24 09:17:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stabilizes, Outlook Improves
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stabilizes, Outlook Improves
2020-03-24 09:00:00
US Dollar Soars as USD/IDR Pursues Best Month Since 1997 Asia Crisis
US Dollar Soars as USD/IDR Pursues Best Month Since 1997 Asia Crisis
2020-03-24 03:00:00
Australian Dollar & ASX 200 Price Outlook Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Australian Dollar & ASX 200 Price Outlook Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
2020-03-23 22:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
USD/JPY
Bullish
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.