EUR/USD
EUR/USD Price: Rally at Risk after Shocking Eurozone PMI Data
2020-03-24 09:17:00
EUR/USD Analysis Ahead of Crucial US, Eurozone PMI Data
2020-03-24 08:00:00
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Stimulus Curbs Cash-Out Impulse
2020-03-24 07:10:00
Canadian Dollar Sinks as Crude Oil Prices Swing, USD May Weaken
2020-03-24 00:00:00
Dow Surges Despite Record Plunge in Markit PMI on Coronavirus
2020-03-24 14:19:00
Dow, S&P 500 Stumble as US Still Unclear on Stimulus and Fed Goes All In
2020-03-24 01:30:00
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Stimulus Curbs Cash-Out Impulse
2020-03-24 07:10:00
Silver Prices Rise as Coronavirus Money Printing Ramps Up
2020-03-24 04:00:00
US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-24 11:59:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stabilizes, Outlook Improves
2020-03-24 09:00:00
US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-24 11:59:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
Market Sentiment Improves But Confidence Still Fragile | Webinar

Market Sentiment Improves But Confidence Still Fragile | Webinar

2020-03-24 13:30:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Market sentiment analysis:

  • Traders have become more confident that US action to boost the markets’ liquidity and stabilize the economy will steady falling prices.
  • However, rallies in stocks and other “risk on” assets may not last long and traders should be wary of a resumption of their downward slide.

Trader confidence better but fragile

Trader sentiment has improved as China removes some restrictions on travel, the Federal Reserve promises unlimited US Dollar funding and a US fiscal package awaits Congressional approval. However, the risk of a further downturn has not gone away and trader confidence remains low.

This improvement can be seen in the chart below of the US Dollar index (DXY), which shows the rush into Dollars and into cash has reduced, ending its sharp increase for now.

US Dollar Index, One-Hour Timeframe (March 9-24, 2020)

Latest US Dollar index price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

However, while Democrats and Republicans in Congress argue about the $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus package, the possibility remains of further slides for stocks, crude oil and currencies like GBP and AUD even if a bipartisan deal can be reached.

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

Historical Volatility: A Timeline of the Biggest Volatility Cycles

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Dow Surges Despite Record Plunge in Markit PMI on Coronavirus
EUR/GBP Continues to Bounce Against Stubborn Resistance,Where Next?
US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Cross-Asset Correlation
EUR/USD Price: Rally at Risk after Shocking Eurozone PMI Data
