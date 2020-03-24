We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
EUR/USD Price: Rally at Risk after Shocking Eurozone PMI Data
2020-03-24 09:17:00
EUR/USD Analysis Ahead of Crucial US, Eurozone PMI Data
2020-03-24 08:00:00
News
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Stimulus Curbs Cash-Out Impulse
2020-03-24 07:10:00
Canadian Dollar Sinks as Crude Oil Prices Swing, USD May Weaken
2020-03-24 00:00:00
News
Dow, S&P 500 Stumble as US Still Unclear on Stimulus and Fed Goes All In
2020-03-24 01:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 in Focus After Fed Launches QE-Infinity
2020-03-23 18:15:00
News
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Stimulus Curbs Cash-Out Impulse
2020-03-24 07:10:00
Silver Prices Rise as Coronavirus Money Printing Ramps Up
2020-03-24 04:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stabilizes, Outlook Improves
2020-03-24 09:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-23 13:30:00
2020-03-24 09:17:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Eurozone PMIs and EUR/USD Price, News and Analysis:

  • EUR/USD rally hits a stumbling block.
  • Eurozone PMIs highlight huge economic contraction taking hold.
EUR/USD Rally May be Built on Sand

A shocking set of preliminary Eurozone PMI data for March shows the economy in the single-block free-falling into recession, leaving the Euro exposed against a range of other currencies. The latest PMI readings suggest that Eurozone quarterly GDP is slumping by around 2%, with the likelihood of a further severe downturn.

Commenting on the Eurozone flash PMI data for March, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit said: “Business activity across the eurozone collapsed in March to an extent far exceeding that seen even at the height of the global financial crisis…the March PMI is indicative of GDP slumping at a quarterly rate of around 2%, and clearly there’s scope for the downturn to intensify further as even more draconian policies to deal with the virus are potentially implemented in coming months.”

Commenting on the German flash PMI data for March, Phil Smith, Principal Economist at IHS Markit said: “The unprecedented collapse in the PMI underscores how Germany is headed for recession, and a steep one at that. The March data are indicative of GDP falling at a quarterly rate of around 2%, and the escalation of measures to contain the virus outbreak mean we should be braced for the downturn to further intensify in the second quarter.”

Commenting on the French flash PMI data for March, Eliot Kerr, Economist at IHS Markit said: “The latest PMI data revealed dismal results for the French private sector, with coronavirus-driven shutdowns leading to widespread economic disruption. “March saw a record rate of declines for services activity, while the manufacturing sector suffered to the greatest extent since the global financial crisis. Taken together, these declines suggest GDP is collapsing at an annualised rate approaching double digits.

Weekly Euro Forecast – EUR/USD Outlook Remains Bearish

EUR/USD recent pick-up has been driven primarily in the recent sell-off of the US dollar after the Federal Reserve announced unlimited QE in order to stem the economic havoc being fueled by the coronavirus. Later today, the US PMIs will be released (13:45 GMT) and need to be closely watched.If EUR/USD breaks the three recent higher lows, further losses may be likely.

For all market moving data and events please the DailyFX calendar

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (October 2019 – March 24, 2020)

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on EURUSD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.