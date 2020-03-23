We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Will Euro Fall Further vs US Dollar?
2020-03-23 11:15:00
Oil Price Technical Forecast: RSI on Cusp of Flashing Buy Signal
2020-03-22 05:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Is USD/CAD Still Bullish as Breakout Stalls?
2020-03-22 02:34:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 in Focus After Fed Launches QE-Infinity
2020-03-23 18:15:00
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Boeing to Undermine Index Further, Support Eyed
2020-03-23 17:30:00
Gold Price to Resume Ascent as Fed Asset Purchases Balloon
2020-03-23 18:54:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Prices and Oulook - UK Webinar
2020-03-23 13:36:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
US Dollar Gains, Crude Oil Sinks, Dow Jones Repeats 2008 Despite Stimulus Wave
2020-03-23 13:30:00
Breaking news

Fed will purchase MBS and Treasuries in the amount needed

Real Time News
  • Canadian #Dollar Price Outlook: $USDCAD Virus Breakout may be Overdone - https://t.co/pZRRqIh0TC https://t.co/K8S1gz4ZMs
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 4.15% Gold: 3.60% Oil - US Crude: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/AsyLDiuczc
  • Dr. Fauci is warning against push to restart US economy according to the Washington Post $SPX
  • Germany's Economy Minister reportedly rejecting the introduction of Euro bonds according to Handelsblatt
  • S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 in Focus After Fed Launches QE-Infinity https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/03/23/SPX-ES-SP500-SPY-NAS100-QQQ-NASDAQ-Price-in-FOCUS-after-JS-Fed-Launches-QE-Infinity.html https://t.co/PfvhMP7kLf
  • Global markets remain in the crossfire as policymakers attempt to offset the economic slowdown emanating from the novel #coronavirus. Get your #equities market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/GaJDLz4M3c https://t.co/XwXmdd30Cj
  • #Bitcoin: A Close below the low end of the zone might encourage bears to press towards $4.186. Further close below that level could send $BTCUSD even lower towards $2.977. Get your BTCUSD market update from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/WJMFIdcmKR https://t.co/dtrX5YFXBC
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.18%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 72.13%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/UiKmHoL5sB
  • The US senate failed to get enough votes to clear its first procedural hurdle
  • South Africa put under lockdown to fight virus
2020-03-23 17:30:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Dow Jones Forecast:

The Dow Jones opened lower to start the week despite another unexpected announcement from the Federal Reserve in which they revealed opened-ended purchases of mortgage-backed securities and treasuries. The policy is intended to help smooth market functioning, but traders were seemingly unconvinced it was enough to completely ward off further losses.

Consequently, it seems equity traders will rely on coronavirus news for price influence. Encouragingly, Italy witnessed a decrease in hospitalized patients in Lombardy and a slowing trend of new coronavirus cases in Milan. Together, the developments may have contributed to the intraday bump the Dow Jones enjoyed.

Dow Jones Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame (January 2014 – March 2020)

dow jones price chart

Nevertheless, the Industrial Average remains threatened – even when compared to its Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 counterparts. Amid the ongoing containment measures, Boeing announced it would close its Puget Sound factories for at least two weeks which saw BA shares halted in mid-day trading. Despite the pause in trading, the news is yet another negative development for the airliner manufacturer, adding to a string of issues that has seen it fall down the order of Dow components.

The precipitous decline in Boeing’s stock price has – among other factors - seen the Industrial Average fall farther than the S&P 500 and even the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 during the current stock market crash. In turn, the DJIA is well beneath the levels that are currently aiding the other two indices and has left it grasping for subsequent support around 18,000. The area coincides with various highs in 2015 but may only offer a modicum of support given the pace of declines.

S&P 500, DAX 30, ASX 200 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Therefore, secondary and tertiary support around 16,000 and 15,300 may come into play should declines continue. While I noted a modest decline in the VIX last Friday, Monday’s trading has seen volatility revive and threaten to deliver the drastic price swings stocks have seen over the last month. To be sure, equity declines may persist until volatility cools and the pace of gains and losses slows. In the meantime, keep an eye on volatility and sign up for my webinar below for an extended analysis of equity markets in the week ahead.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

