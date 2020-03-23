Australian Dollar & ASX 200 Price Outlook Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

US President Trump: - Thought we had a stimulus deal before it was changed, supports provision to limit stock buybacks for companies getting aid - Strong #USD is good but makes trade harder [via BBG] #trump #coronavirus

RT @elerianm: President @realDonaldTrump praises #Fed Chair #Powell. “I am happy with him....I really think he’s caught up and he’s done t…

RT @LJKawa: The S&P 500 Index is down >7% in the past 2 sessions and the VIX Index is down >10 points. That's unprecedented: there hadn't…

US President Trump: - Happy with Fed Chair Powell on central bank's recent moves to expand stimulus. - Economic 'bounce back' could be very quick after the virus - Fauci 'doesn't not agree' on virus' economic impact - Listening to Fauci, Birx in deciding virus policy [via BBG]

The $AUD may be ready to resume the decline against its US counterpart having paused to digest losses after hitting an almost 18-year low last week. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/iWguWzXuUB https://t.co/4pPBahchDg

US President Trump: Democrats, Republicans are fairly close to a stimulus deal #coronavirus #trump

RT @Fxhedgers: TRUMP SAYS NOT CONSIDERING NEW TRAVEL BANS, INCLUDING DOMESTIC

US President Trump: - Virus responses could create a bigger problem - Will announce some datelines in the not too distant future - Not really considering a new round of travel bans [via BBG] #coronavirus #trump

US President Trump: - Have to do things to keep our country open - "Not looking at months" for virus impact - Will be watching virus hotspots but can also open the economy [via BBG] #CoronavirusOutbreak #Trump