News
EUR/USD Breaks Key Level as EU Growth Outlook Darkens
2020-03-20 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Hopes for Lifeline at 3-Year Low
2020-03-20 06:00:00
News
Crude Oil on Pace for Worst Monthly Decline in its History
2020-03-19 18:00:00
Gold Prices Down Despite Forceful Coronavirus Stimulus Surge
2020-03-19 07:21:00
News
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Coronavirus Panic Selling Erases Trump Rally
2020-03-19 16:30:00
Dow, S&P Slammed as Treasuries, USD Show Violent Gyrations
2020-03-18 21:15:00
News
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since May 23 when Gold traded near 1,283.93.
2020-03-20 08:23:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite Virus On Hopes US May Stem Price War
2020-03-20 07:36:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rebound Looks Fragile After Wild Sell-Off
2020-03-20 09:00:00
GBP/USD: Pound Sterling Pops as BoE Cuts Rates to 0.1%, Boosts QE
2020-03-19 15:16:00
News
Yen Sinks, USD/JPY Nears 2019 Peak. AUD/USD Gains on More RBA Stimulus
2020-03-20 00:00:00
US Dollar Climbs as EUR/USD Eyes 2017 Low, USD/JPY & USD/MXN Explode
2020-03-19 21:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rebound Looks Fragile After Wild Sell-Off

2020-03-20 09:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Sterling and FTSE 100 - News, Prices and Analysis:

  • GBP/USD bounce into the weekend looks unconvincing.
  • UK government expected to announce another fiscal package.
GBP/USD Recovery Boosted by US Dollar Weakness

The British Pound is currently trading around 1.1850 against the US dollar, nearly four-and-a-half big figures higher than Thursday’s multi-decade spike low. Sterling remains inherently weak as the spread of coronavirus continues unabated, while yesterday’s emergency interest rate cut and GBP200bn QE program highlights the UK government’s concerns over the economic outlook for the country. After such a savage sell-off, the British Pound may be benefitting from position squaring, or dip-buying, which may leave the pair vulnerable to further sell-offs. The US dollar traded at, then rejected a multi-year high (103.85 on DXY) yesterday, aiding in cable’s recovery, but the US dollars status as the safe-haven of choice remains undiminished.

Later today, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, is expected to announce a fresh fiscal package to help boost the UK economy. Talk is the Chancellor will announce national insurance and income tax breaks, with a wage subsidy also mooted, in what has been described as one of the biggest state interventions since the Second World War.

If GBP/USD is to climb further, 1.2000 looks a reasonable upside target which may see the pair pause for breath. After such wild moves, minor resistance areas become less effective as points of entry or exit, especially when volatility, using the ATR indicator, remains at a three-year high. The spread of the coronavirus will continue to drive price-action and with London likely to go into lockdown soon, further negative headlines could see GBP/USD turn lower again.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (September 2019 – March 20, 2020)

For all market moving data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

GBP/USD BEARISH
Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

