Real Time News
  • German Bund Yields: 2-Year: -0.706% 3-Year: -0.634% 5-Year: -0.432% 7-Year: -0.398% 10-Year: -0.203% 30-Year: 0.131%
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.32%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 79.63%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rSZQ9zXoTI
  • What are the six different types of stocks every trader should know? Find out from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/yO3Jal2Pwk https://t.co/GnBgkwdCqq
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.74% US 500: 1.44% Germany 30: 0.33% France 40: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/lkQxrr7rNb
  • UK PM Johnson says he is not sure the virus will be declining in 12 weeks time - BBG
  • UK PM Johnson: - Workers package to be announced this Friday $GBPUSD
  • Even with the big rally today, crude oil is still mired in his worst monthly performance on record https://t.co/nlzjMlfsRY
  • UK PM Johnson: - Vital for people to follow advice to reduce transmission - Will do more if necessary $GBPUSD
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.337% 3-Year: 0.442% 5-Year: 0.553% 7-Year: 0.886% 10-Year: 1.005% 30-Year: 1.593% $TNX
  • Italy virus deaths rise to 3,405 with 41,035 total cases - BBG
Crude Oil on Pace for Worst Monthly Decline in its History

Crude Oil on Pace for Worst Monthly Decline in its History

2020-03-19 18:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil Price Forecast:

  • WTI Crude oil declined to its lowest price per barrel since 2002 on Wednesday
  • Despite modest gains in other risk-sensitive assets like the Dow Jones, crude is vulnerable
  • A sustained decline in volatility would be an encouraging development for the commodity’s outlook

Crude Oil Price on Pace for Worst Monthly Decline in its History

Crude oil suffered another historic decline on Wednesday, sending the commodity to its lowest level since early 2002 when it traded beneath $20 a barrel. Now, the West Texas Intermediate blend is priced at a similar level and is on pace for its worst monthly performance in its history. As it stands, the current monthly decline of -44% is significantly greater than the -33% loss in October 2008 and the -28.4% decline in January 1986 which were previously the worst two months on record.

Crude Oil Price Chart: Monthly Time Frame (January 1984 – March 2020)

crude oil price chart

Chart created in TradingView. Monthly rate of change in blue.

Despite mounting losses, there is little to suggest crude oil has bottomed with volatility trading at historical extremes amid the unprecedented fundamental headwind of coronavirus. With that in mind, the outlook for crude oil may remain bleak until the VIX, or “fear index,” recedes to more normalized levels, signaling investors are becoming more confident.

VIX Rewrites Records

Crude Oil on Pace for Worst Monthly Decline in its History

Source: Bloomberg

Until then, crude oil gains may be short-lived as the push and pull of risk trends wreak havoc on growth-sensitive assets like crude oil. Improvements in other commodities like silver and copper could also hint at a blossoming recovery, with the latter showing early signs of bullishness, but further evidence is required at this stage. Further still, the overwhelmingly bullish positioning on WTI Crude amongst IG clients could suggest further losses ahead.

Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% 20% -5%
Weekly 44% 32% 41%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Therefore, subsequent support may be required at the $16.96 area which marks the commodity’s 2001 low. As risk appetite looks to recover and crude searches for a bottom, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 26
( 15:03 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Trader's Toolbox: How to Identify Price Trends with Trader Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

