Coronavirus Crisis Forces BoE to Cut Rates and Increase QE, GBP/USD & FTSE 100 Rise

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Plunges to Multi-Year Lows, German GDP Predicted to Slump in Q2
2020-03-19 13:30:00
Euro at Risk Ahead of German IFO Data and SNB Rate Decision
2020-03-19 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Down Despite Forceful Coronavirus Stimulus Surge
2020-03-19 07:21:00
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Nears Record as Stocks, Oil & Gold Plunge Again
2020-03-18 21:56:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P Slammed as Treasuries, USD Show Violent Gyrations
2020-03-18 21:15:00
Dow Drops 13 Percent, VIX Soars Past 80, Mind Correlations and Liquidity
2020-03-17 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD A Consolidation or Further Fall?
2020-03-19 10:44:00
Gold Prices Down Despite Forceful Coronavirus Stimulus Surge
2020-03-19 07:21:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD: Pound Sterling Pops as BoE Cuts Rates to 0.1%, Boosts QE
2020-03-19 15:16:00
Coronavirus Crisis Forces BoE to Cut Rates and Increase QE, GBP/USD & FTSE 100 Rise
2020-03-19 15:04:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Above 100 as USD Surges Despite Fed Action
2020-03-18 15:19:00
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
2020-03-17 13:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Bank of England Cuts Bank Rate to 0.1% and Increases QE Program

Real Time News
  • French President Macron says scientific research budget to be increased by EU5B - BBG
  • Trump is expected to announce details on upcoming virus therapies - Dow Jones
  • Canadian Finance Minister Morneau says there will be multiple phases of response $USDCAD
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 1.29% 🇳🇿NZD: 1.03% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.45% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.82% 🇪🇺EUR: -1.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -1.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/mpmGx7nilS
  • NY coronavirus cases increase to 4,152 $SPX
  • Canadian Finance Minister Morneau says too early to make decision on equity help for companies $USDCAD
  • UK Gilt Yields: 2-Year: 0.173% 3-Year: 0.366% 5-Year: 0.508% 7-Year: 0.597% 10-Year: 0.756% 30-Year: 1.199% 50-Year: 0.963%
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.26% US 500: -0.47% Wall Street: -0.65% Germany 30: -1.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/KISz8aGT5r
  • UK Glits gain on BOE's bond buying announcement
  • Bank of England will also enlarge term funding scheme $GBP
Coronavirus Crisis Forces BoE to Cut Rates and Increase QE, GBP/USD & FTSE 100 Rise

Coronavirus Crisis Forces BoE to Cut Rates and Increase QE, GBP/USD & FTSE 100 Rise

2020-03-19 15:04:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD Analysis and Talking Points

  • Bank of England Delivers Emergency Rate Cut to 0.1% and Launches QE
  • GBP/USD and FTSE 100 See Muted Response

Bank of England Delivers Another Emergency Rate Cut

Bottom Line: As the spread of coronavirus has deteriorated sentiment significantly since the last Bank of England emergency rate on March 11th and in light of a plethora of stimulus measures by central banks across the globe. The BoE have delivered yet another rate cut to a record low 0.1%, while also increasing their QE program by £200bln to £675bln.

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% 1% 7%
Weekly 48% -2% 32%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Market Reaction. In reaction to the announcement, the Pound has seen a modest uptick, breaking back above 1.17 while the FTSE 100 has also pushed higher. However, keep in mind that this had been entirely expected to take place, given that central banks across the globe have been easing monetary policy aggressively in order to combat the coronavirus crisis.

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 Impact when Bank of England Cuts Interest Rates

GBP/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Coronavirus Crisis Forces BoE to Cut Rates and Increase QE, GBP/USD &amp; FTSE 100 Rise

Source: IG Charts

FTSE 100 Reaction to Bank of England Rate Cut

Coronavirus Crisis Forces BoE to Cut Rates and Increase QE, GBP/USD &amp; FTSE 100 Rise

Source: IG Charts

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD: Pound Sterling Pops as BoE Cuts Rates to 0.1%, Boosts QE
GBP/USD: Pound Sterling Pops as BoE Cuts Rates to 0.1%, Boosts QE
2020-03-19 15:16:00
EUR/USD Plunges to Multi-Year Lows, German GDP Predicted to Slump in Q2
EUR/USD Plunges to Multi-Year Lows, German GDP Predicted to Slump in Q2
2020-03-19 13:30:00
Coronavirus QE: FTSE 100, FTSE MIB Relief Rally to be Faded
Coronavirus QE: FTSE 100, FTSE MIB Relief Rally to be Faded
2020-03-19 10:35:00
US Dollar (USD) Latest - King Dollar Continues to Flex its Safe-Haven Muscles
US Dollar (USD) Latest - King Dollar Continues to Flex its Safe-Haven Muscles
2020-03-19 09:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.