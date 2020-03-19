Copper Prices Broke 17-Year Uptrend Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

S. Korea KOSPI stock index trading halted after prices fall more than 8%

RBNZ's Hawkesby: - RBNZ, banks have plenty of cash on hand, payment systems ready for #COVID19 #RBNZ

Crude #oil prices may continue to face severe liquidation pressure along with the petroleum-linked Norwegian Krone as it trades against the US Dollar at its weakest point since 1985. Get your crude #oil market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/V8C5htfbdB #OOTT https://t.co/U0G1NFGsEA

Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 8.01% Silver: 0.44% Gold: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7B9RxkI0dT

Here is my trading video for today: 'Why The #Dollar Is In Such Demand: A Sign of the Market's Systemic Fears' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/03/19/Why-The-Dollar-Is-In-Such-Demand-A-Sign-of-the-Markets-Systemic-Fears.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/BrDY5CTvZ9

RT @business: BREAKING: Philippine stocks drop 24% as trading resumes after two-day halt https://t.co/9Vz8d5jblu https://t.co/VenHN1DRfS

Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.22% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.29% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.83% 🇯🇵JPY: -1.25% 🇦🇺AUD: -3.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -3.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Y4x09XV1dy

South Korea: One-sided FX moves are excessive given fundamentals -BBG

$AUDUSD declines 4.6% to 0.5510, weakest since 2002 -BBG