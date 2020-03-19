British Pound (GBP) Latest: Attempting to Stabilize After Huge Losses

GBP price, news and analysis:

Sterling is showing early signs of steadying near-term in early European business Thursday.

That suggests tentative signs of, at least, a pause in its sharp decline caused by coronavirus fears and a market-wide dash to cash despite emergency stimulus measures in many major countries.

Sterling is steadying in early European trading Thursday after its huge selloff as investors move into cash and the US Dollar in a market panic caused by concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic despite emergency stimulus measures by central banks in the US, the Eurozone, Japan, Australia and elsewhere to provide emergency funds to the markets.

Even with stocks, Government bonds, gold, oil and other commodities all under strong downward pressure, the British Pound has underperformed. However, as the chart below shows, it has so far stayed above its 2019 lows against a basket of other currencies.

Bank of England Sterling Effective Exchange Rate Index (January 2, 2015 – March 19, 2020)

Source: BoE (You can click on it for a larger image)

Sterling’s relative stability can be seen in the chart below of GBP/USD, which seems to have found a near-term floor around 1.1550 after breaking below a channel support line in place since early March.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Two-Hour Timeframe (March 9-19, 2020)

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP/USD BEARISH Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 10% 2% 8% Weekly 42% -18% 19%

Whether Sterling will now rally from the lows is an open question but, as global central bank stimulus provides temporary relief from the heavy selling of recent days, its pause for breath perhaps provides a ray of hope amidst the gloom.

