Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Bulls Look to Hold Support as Index Turns Lower

EUR/USD
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
2020-03-18 18:23:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Above 100 as USD Surges Despite Fed Action
2020-03-18 15:19:00
Oil - US Crude
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Virus Breakout Fuel Loonie, Oil Plunge
2020-03-18 16:30:00
Crude Oil Price Crushed to a 17-Year Low as Global Recession Fears Grow
2020-03-18 10:21:00
Wall Street
Dow Drops 13 Percent, VIX Soars Past 80, Mind Correlations and Liquidity
2020-03-17 03:00:00
Stocks Suffer Second Largest Decline in History as VIX Extends Higher
2020-03-16 20:40:00
Gold
Crude Oil Price War, Coronavirus Fears Put 4-Year Low in Focus
2020-03-18 06:51:00
Gold Price Rebounds from Key Price Zone as Fed Deploys Credit Facility
2020-03-18 03:05:00
GBP/USD
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Above 100 as USD Surges Despite Fed Action
2020-03-18 15:19:00
US Dollar Rises, British Pound (GBP) Drops to 1985 Low, London Set for Lockdown - US Market Open
2020-03-18 14:35:00
USD/JPY
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Above 100 as USD Surges Despite Fed Action
2020-03-18 15:19:00
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
2020-03-17 13:00:00
Real Time News
  • France will free up $EUR 8 billion by letting banks tap into capital buffers - BBG
  • Coronavirus is a problem. This, too, is a problem. Something seems afoot in the US Treasury market, one of the largest markets on Earth. https://t.co/XvyJcZwMuJ
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.512% 3-Year: 0.643% 5-Year: 0.794% 7-Year: 1.099% 10-Year: 1.218% 30-Year: 1.836% $TNX
  • RT @KellyCNBC: J.P. Morgan out with new GDP estimates. (Kids, cover your eyes.) Q1: -4% Q2: -14% Q3: +8% Q4: +4% Full year: -1.5% overa…
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.39% Gold: -2.67% Silver: -5.68% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/g7AMDDlWq2
  • Fed's Harker: - Liquidity is improving in bond market, but still volatile - Still considering a term auction facility - BBG
  • The US Dollar extends higher with $USD price action on pace for the largest back-to-back weekly gain since March 2015. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/N4e9z9Y55P https://t.co/CvjDDdkAPr
  • EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Feb 28, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/P5iXNwOyVA
  • The S&P 500 pushing new daily lows going into the last two hours of trading $SPY $SPX https://t.co/2SSBpOrlkz
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.25%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 76.42%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FutTGMS8MF
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Bulls Look to Hold Support as Index Turns Lower

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Bulls Look to Hold Support as Index Turns Lower

2020-03-18 18:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook:

  • The Nasdaq 100 possesses an encouraging technical picture compared to the Dow Jones
  • Yet volatility remains widespread and stocks pressured as the S&P 500 triggered another circuit breaker
  • Should support fail, the Nasdaq may look for secondary assistance around the 2018 lows

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Bulls Look to Hold Support as Index Turns Lower

Stocks resumed their decline in the second half of Wednesday trading as the S&P 500 fell 7% to trigger the first level circuit breaker. Should further losses occur, subsequent triggers reside at the -13% and -20% marks – the latter of which would halt trading for the remainder of the session.

At present, a direct catalyst behind the most recent leg lower is not readily apparent, but significant volatility in the foreign exchange market could suggest liquidity concerns. Either way, a single catalyst isn’t necessarily required with the VIX continually trading at extremes, a sign investors remain uncertain about the future.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (August 2018 – March 2020)

Nasdaq 100 price chart

Nevertheless, the Nasdaq 100 will look to employ technical support around 6,940 which has recently suffered a modest break beneath. However, if bulls can post a daily close above the level on Wednesday, it should provide a modicum of support to round out the week. That being said, the exploratory price action beneath the line has assuredly undermined its influence which may see the tech-heavy index fall further.

To that end, secondary and tertiary support may reside around the 6,500 and 5,800 levels respectively – the latter of which marks the index’s 2018 swing low. It is also important to note the index stands on the threshold of oversold territory via RSI – which has consolidated somewhat could see it turn lower once more. Therefore, the Nasdaq appears highly vulnerable at its current level and could threaten to fall further. Since directional moves in the current landscape are exceedingly difficult to predict, volatility and developments in other assets like the foreign exchange, commodity and bond markets should be watched closely for possible insight.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Euro Struggles to Hold EUR/USD 1.1000 Against a Rampant US Dollar
Euro Struggles to Hold EUR/USD 1.1000 Against a Rampant US Dollar
2020-03-18 12:00:00
Crude Oil Price Crushed to a 17-Year Low as Global Recession Fears Grow
Crude Oil Price Crushed to a 17-Year Low as Global Recession Fears Grow
2020-03-18 10:21:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling and FTSE Weakness Set to Persist
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling and FTSE Weakness Set to Persist
2020-03-18 09:00:00
NZD/USD Price Outlook: Fiscal Response Boosts Kiwi, Can it Rally?
NZD/USD Price Outlook: Fiscal Response Boosts Kiwi, Can it Rally?
2020-03-17 22:30:00
