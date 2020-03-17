NZD/USD Price Outlook: Fiscal Response Boosts Kiwi, can it Rally?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-03-17 19:00:00
EUR/USD Braces For ZEW Data, Retail Sales as Virus Sours Sentiment
2020-03-17 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, S&P 500 Surge as VIX Retreats, FX Volatility Climbs
2020-03-17 21:46:00
Crude Oil Prices on Verge of Testing 2016 Lows and Worse
2020-03-17 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Drops 13 Percent, VIX Soars Past 80, Mind Correlations and Liquidity
2020-03-17 03:00:00
Stocks Suffer Second Largest Decline in History as VIX Extends Higher
2020-03-16 20:40:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, S&P 500 Surge as VIX Retreats, FX Volatility Climbs
2020-03-17 21:46:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Finds Support- Coronavirus Timeline Grows
2020-03-17 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-03-17 19:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Advance Set to Continue
2020-03-17 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
2020-03-17 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Beating US Dollar In Coronavirus Haven Battle
2020-03-17 03:25:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $GBP downtrend appears to show some signs of hesitation with GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD and GBP/CHF focusing on key levels of immediate support. What does Sterling face ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/TLjnjA3IyE https://t.co/pKbt9MGW03
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Analyst @ddubrovskyFX discusses traders' positioning as a key element of market analysis to determine the prevailing and future price trends here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • RT @FerroTV: China getting back to work FedEx says... -Demand rebounded more than expected -65-70% of small business operating again -90-…
  • RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Federal Reserve is adding another program to aid lending to businesses and households https://t.co/ULv4GjFeT0
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD Westpac Leading Index (MoM) (FEB) due at 23:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 0.05% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-17
  • ASX 200 opens lower even though PM Morrison pledges additional fiscal support. Don't forget, RBA to "announce further policy measures to support the Australian economy on Thursday."
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 8:00 PM ET/12:00 AM GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/EcoppBLXgk
  • $AUDUSD little changed after Australia's Prime Minister hinted at further fiscal stimulus measures - https://t.co/nUFzhI76Bo https://t.co/QvVRDQlCuc
  • Not seeing a lot on here about silver #XAGUSD. Just recently suffered its biggest one-day loss since 2013 and is trading below the September descending resistance channel it just broke out of before the start of 2020. https://t.co/DqLAbquxsp
  • Australia's Morrison: Australia has about 454 cases of the #coronavirus -BBG
NZD/USD Price Outlook: Fiscal Response Boosts Kiwi, Can it Rally?

NZD/USD Price Outlook: Fiscal Response Boosts Kiwi, Can it Rally?

2020-03-17 22:30:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

NZD/USD Forecast:

  • NZD/USD enjoyed a boost following New Zealand’s fiscal response to the coronavirus
  • Since then, the United States has also floated several fiscal procedures that likely stemmed gains
  • Therefore, a broader NZD/USD rally may require a larger recovery in sentiment beyond initial fiscal measures

NZD/USD Price Outlook: Fiscal Response Boosts Kiwi, can it Rally?

The New Zealand Dollar enjoyed a boost yesterday on the back of fiscal measures from the New Zealand government as NZD/USD edged higher in a sign markets were content with the procedures taken. Gains were short-lived however, as the United States doubled down on possible fiscal stimulus of its own, as both country’s look to soften the economic blow from coronavirus. Meanwhile, equities and other risk-sensitive assets enjoyed a relatively calm Tuesday that saw sentiment improve.

Nevertheless, outright Kiwi strength may be distant. Since New Zealand’s fiscal measures were answered by the United States, the initial boost has been undone and the US Dollar remains the “safer” option between the two pairs. Therefore, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted to further Greenback strength until a broader improvement in risk appetite can be recognized.

NZD/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (May 2019 – March 2020)

NZDUSD daily price chart

At present, crude oil remains pressured and the efficacy of pledged fiscal responses stands unknown. Further still, the market’s “fear gauge” or VIX index, remains extremely high. Consequently, the vulnerability of risk-sensitive assets and currencies may see bears test subsequent NZD/USD support around 0.5888 which marks the pair’s 2004 May swing low. A break beneath the level could allow for further losses, potentially threatening possible support at 0.5658.

NZD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% 17% 10%
Weekly 2% 3% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

That being said, the pair is heavily oversold and if markets have adequately adjusted for the coronavirus, the Kiwi will be an attractive major currency to watch. In the meantime, however, volatility and uncertainty remain heightened and IG Client Sentiment data reveals retail traders are confident NZD/USD will climb in the days to come. With that in mind, it may be too early to explore bullish opportunities in the pair at this stage, but continued improvement in sentiment and risk appetite may allow for an attractive risk-reward setup.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 19
( 15:03 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Trader's Toolbox: How to Identify Price Trends with Trader Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar, S&P 500 Surge as VIX Retreats, FX Volatility Climbs
US Dollar, S&P 500 Surge as VIX Retreats, FX Volatility Climbs
2020-03-17 21:46:00
ASX 200 & Nikkei 225 Price Outlook: Stocks and Sentiment Steady, For Now
ASX 200 & Nikkei 225 Price Outlook: Stocks and Sentiment Steady, For Now
2020-03-17 18:00:00
European Stock Exchanges Ban Short-Selling, Massive Stimulus Needed
European Stock Exchanges Ban Short-Selling, Massive Stimulus Needed
2020-03-17 13:30:00
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
2020-03-17 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.