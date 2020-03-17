NZD Gains as Markets Applaud Fiscal Coronavirus Response

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Recession Risk Intensifies as Crude Crashes & Coronavirus Festers
2020-03-16 20:32:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
US Dollar Soars, Wall Street Confirms Bear Market, Gold Prices Drop. What Now?
2020-03-16 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
Japanese Yen, US Dollar, New Zealand Dollar May Gap on Pandemic Woes
2020-03-15 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Hits Crisis Highs Amid Cross-Asset Volatility Explosion
2020-03-16 13:38:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Climbs off the Lows but Recovery Remains Unlikely
2020-03-16 18:15:00
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Hits Crisis Highs Amid Cross-Asset Volatility Explosion
2020-03-16 13:38:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What’s Next?
2020-03-13 11:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency Carnage, Prices Down 20%+
2020-03-12 11:27:00
More View more
Breaking news

NZD/USD climbs as New Zealand announces a coronavirus support package worth 4% of GDP

Real Time News
  • Where the build up of the leveraged loan market began. Circa 2010 https://t.co/MRaDuFNfTr
  • Mexican government confirms 82 cases of coronavirus -BBG
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: APAC Head Strategist @IlyaSpivak discusses the technical and fundamental $AUDUSD outlook for the week ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/378612179?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • #SP500 futures reach limit-up band of 2,498 barring more gains -BBG
  • $AUDNZD getting absolutely crushed here after NZ fiscal stimulus update as the pair inches towards parity - https://t.co/oPL7Amokhi https://t.co/YbwXROFNhY
  • New Zealand Dollar turning higher after government raises 2019-2020 bond program to NZ$13B (BBG)
  • $NZDUSD aiming higher after New Zealand fiscal measures announced to help combat the #coronavirus #RBNZ #NZD - https://t.co/9RG2mbNJAM https://t.co/eROQSLtaQM
  • NZ's Finance Minister Grant Robertson: Recession "now almost certain", net debt will rise above 25% of GDP. N.Z. to spend NZ$5.1b on wage subsidies for affected firms -BBG
  • New Zealand announces #virus support package that is worth 4% of GDP -BBG
  • The $JPY may rise if fear about the #coronavirus causing a credit crisis puts a premium on liquidity and a discount on growth-oriented assets. Get your JPY market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/6MWGGJy2Pl https://t.co/MjhqCbaYwR
NZD Gains as Markets Applaud Fiscal Coronavirus Response

NZD Gains as Markets Applaud Fiscal Coronavirus Response

2020-03-17 01:46:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

New Zealand Dollar, Coronavirus Stimulus Package, Talking Points:

  • NZD/USD made gains on Tuesday as its home government announced a raft of fiscal measures
  • With monetary responses more limited worldwide, governments will need to step in more broadly
  • The Kiwi remains under severe longer-term pressure as a risk-correlated asset

The New Zealand Dollar gained on Tuesday despite the reduction in local interest rates to record lowsin the precious session as the government announced a large package of remedial fiscal measures aimed at mitigating the effects of coronavirus on the economy.

At NZD12.1 billion (US$7.4 billion) the package represents around 4% of New Zealand’s Gross Domestic Product and as such would be greater than the action taken in response to the financial crisis of 2008.

The state will increase investments on healthcare, wage subsidy and self-isolation support along with help for the aviation sector. NZD/USD gained on the news as markets welcomed what is clearly a forceful fiscal response.

New Zealand Dollar Vs US Dollar, 5-Minute Chart

However, the NZ finance ministry said that local recession is almost certain, with job losses and business failures coming too. Government forecasts show that annual growth will drop to 1% by the first quarter of next year, with debt likely to increase substantially.

The move comes a day after the Oficical Cash Rate was cut by three quarters of a percentage point to 0.25%.

With monetary policy options clearly reduced after years of lower interest rates worldwide, markets are clearly prepared to applaud governments who take over some of the stimulus heavy lifting via fiscal measures.

Still, as a key, growth correlated unit the New Zealand Dollar remains especially vulnerable to the crisis of confidence engendered by coronavirus.

New Zealand Dollar Vs US Dollar, Monthly Chart

NZD/USD is at lows not seen since March, 2008, as the market retreats broadly from risk-correlated assets. The pressure in it is unlikely to abate for as long as the coronavirus dominates the news cycle.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Cottle
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

New Zealand Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Stocks Suffer Second Largest Decline in History as VIX Extends Higher
Stocks Suffer Second Largest Decline in History as VIX Extends Higher
2020-03-16 20:40:00
Recession Risk Intensifies as Crude Crashes & Coronavirus Festers
Recession Risk Intensifies as Crude Crashes & Coronavirus Festers
2020-03-16 20:32:00
Crude Oil Price Climbs off the Lows but Recovery Remains Unlikely
Crude Oil Price Climbs off the Lows but Recovery Remains Unlikely
2020-03-16 18:15:00
AUD/JPY: Eyes on Breakout Levels - Australian Dollar vs JPY Price Forecast
AUD/JPY: Eyes on Breakout Levels - Australian Dollar vs JPY Price Forecast
2020-03-16 18:05:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.