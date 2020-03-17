Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar

While volatility ($VIX) will eventually steady, the ebb in panic doesn't mean the markets ($SPX) have to start rising in earnest. A slow unwind can be itself 'healthy' to stabilize the long-term capital markets https://t.co/yKMKVJukcn

🇺🇸 USD NAHB Housing Market Index (MAR), Actual: 72 Expected: 74 Previous: 74 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-17

🇺🇸 USD Business Inventories (JAN), Actual: -0.1% Expected: -0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-17

