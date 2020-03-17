European Stock Exchanges Ban Short-Selling, Massive Stimulus Needed

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Braces For ZEW Data, Retail Sales as Virus Sours Sentiment
2020-03-17 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From Chart Support
2020-03-17 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices on Verge of Testing 2016 Lows and Worse
2020-03-17 12:00:00
Crude Oil Price Climbs off the Lows but Recovery Remains Unlikely
2020-03-16 18:15:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Drops 13 Percent, VIX Soars Past 80, Mind Correlations and Liquidity
2020-03-17 03:00:00
Stocks Suffer Second Largest Decline in History as VIX Extends Higher
2020-03-16 20:40:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Are Gold Prices Still a Safe-Haven?
2020-03-17 10:05:00
Gold Prices Slide Again As Coronavirus Prompts Cash Raising
2020-03-17 06:50:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Advance Set to Continue
2020-03-17 09:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
2020-03-17 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Beating US Dollar In Coronavirus Haven Battle
2020-03-17 03:25:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • While volatility ($VIX) will eventually steady, the ebb in panic doesn't mean the markets ($SPX) have to start rising in earnest. A slow unwind can be itself 'healthy' to stabilize the long-term capital markets https://t.co/yKMKVJukcn
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.29% Gold: -0.86% Silver: -2.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/V58pjHvkh1
  • 🇺🇸 USD NAHB Housing Market Index (MAR), Actual: 72 Expected: 74 Previous: 74 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-17
  • 🇺🇸 USD Business Inventories (JAN), Actual: -0.1% Expected: -0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-17
  • Crude #oil is under major pressure along with pretty much everything else. There is even selling in often safe-haven assets like gold. Get your oil technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/qGSbTENVmV https://t.co/N9luZy53Wy
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.54%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 72.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/nJRqO9LkIE
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.69% Gold: -1.48% Silver: -3.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/XgfM67GQrc
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD NAHB Housing Market Index (MAR) due at 14:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 74 Previous: 74 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-17
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Business Inventories (JAN) due at 14:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-17
  • Federal Reserve set to reinstate commercial paper funding facility with announcement potentially as soon as today, according to sources
European Stock Exchanges Ban Short-Selling, Massive Stimulus Needed

European Stock Exchanges Ban Short-Selling, Massive Stimulus Needed

2020-03-17 13:30:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Equity Markets and Coronavirus - Prices, News and Analysis:

  • Equity markets mired in bear market territory.
  • Fiscal and monetary boosts required to stop the economic rot.

What is a Recession? Signs, Causes and Impact on Investors

European Equity Markets Precariously Poised

As the coronavirus spreads unabated, some European stock markets are banning short-sellers to try and stem the ongoing losses in the equity markets. Spain has banned short-selling for a month, while France, Italy and Belgium have also stopped the practice for shorter time frames to stop further losses. The Spanish equity market is currently 38% lower this year, France is down 37%, Italy has fallen by 41%, while the Belgium exchange has also shed around 40%. This massive loss of value over the last few weeks has prompted the current bans which may well be extended and copied by other exchanges if indiscriminate selling persists. The Euro Stoxx 50, made up of the 50 largest and most liquid European stocks, is down 37% this year with little support seen on the weekly chart until just over the 2,000 level.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Euro Stoxx 50 Weekly Price Chart (April 2013 – March 17, 2020)

European Stock Exchanges Ban Short-Selling, Massive Stimulus Needed

For all market moving data and events please the DailyFX calendar

Central banks around the globe now to need to consider boosting their current monetary action further, while member states need to add a fiscal boost to stem the current economic mayhem. Countries around the world are either in or heading into recession and it will need a concerted global effort to try and cushion the economic blow. While monetary policy has helped to buffer the effect of the coronavirus, its effectiveness is wearing thin. A full-blown, whatever it takes, monetary and fiscal wave of liquidity and bottom-up support is now desperately needed.

You can access the DailyFX Indices Landing Page Here – click on the individual indices to see charts, prices, technical analysis and all the latest news.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on European Equities – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
2020-03-17 13:00:00
US Dollar Surges on Funding Market Distress Signal: Risk of Explosive Breakout
US Dollar Surges on Funding Market Distress Signal: Risk of Explosive Breakout
2020-03-17 12:25:00
EUR/USD Price Slides After Eurozone and German Sentiment Crashes
EUR/USD Price Slides After Eurozone and German Sentiment Crashes
2020-03-17 10:20:00
Gold Price Outlook: Are Gold Prices Still a Safe-Haven?
Gold Price Outlook: Are Gold Prices Still a Safe-Haven?
2020-03-17 10:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

France 40
Mixed
IBEX 35
Germany 30
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.