USD/MXN Price Rips to All-Time High as Mexican Peso Collapses

I hadn't seen that, but indeed, the event isn't on the Fed's calendar anymore (https://t.co/eZC1fHKo1f). That doesn't seem a favorable step. The SEP and Presser could have been an opportunity to soon. https://t.co/kk4hxjcf8Q

This week's rate decisions - anchored by Wednesday's FOMC - will be an interesting practice in desperation-level jawboning

White House says virus briefing now set for today at 3:15 PM ET

A little over a year ago $BA was $445 a share Today it is trading at $135/share. With airlines cutting new orders left and right, when do we start to worry about Boeing itself? https://t.co/5rAAK5zNlI

We gonna get a SDR injection? https://t.co/DcZu0eyWTS

Senate Democrats seek $750 billion to fight #coronavirus outbreak according to ABC

Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.80% Gold: -1.80% Silver: -11.84% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LvchkveJ0s

AUD/JPY: Eyes on Breakout Levels - Australian Dollar vs JPY Price Forecast https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/03/16/audjpy-eyes-on-breakout-levels-australian-dollar-jpy-price-forecast.html

Russia to ban entry of foreign nationals are stateless people from March 18 to May 1 $USDRUB