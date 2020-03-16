Japanese Yen Surges vs New Zealand Dollar After RBNZ, Fed Rate Cuts

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Soars, Wall Street Confirms Bear Market, Gold Prices Drop. What Now?
2020-03-15 17:00:00
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Turns Bearish
2020-03-15 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Soars, Wall Street Confirms Bear Market, Gold Prices Drop. What Now?
2020-03-15 17:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Tumbles in Worst Week Since 2009
2020-03-14 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen, US Dollar, New Zealand Dollar May Gap on Pandemic Woes
2020-03-15 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Rips from Multi-Year Lows
2020-03-14 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Soars, Wall Street Confirms Bear Market, Gold Prices Drop. What Now?
2020-03-15 17:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Meeting
2020-03-14 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Soars, Wall Street Confirms Bear Market, Gold Prices Drop. What Now?
2020-03-15 17:00:00
Crude Oil Analysis: FOMC, OPEC Price War, Coronavirus in Focus
2020-03-14 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What’s Next?
2020-03-13 11:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency Carnage, Prices Down 20%+
2020-03-12 11:27:00
More View more
Breaking news

FED CUTS RATES TO (0.00% - 0.25%) AND TO BOOST TREASURY HOLDING BY AT LEAST $500b, MBS BY $200B

Real Time News
  • Australian Dollar down with S&P 500 futures and Brent after RBA announces that it stands ready to conduct government bond purchases as part of stimulus (BBG) #AUDNZD #AUDJPY #AUDUSD https://t.co/Mv6CvZcwjD
  • RT @KyleR_IG: Get ready for #RBA QE * RBA STANDS READY TO PURCHASE AUSTRALIA GOVT BONDS #ausbiz
  • PBoC is said to conduct medium-term lending facility (MLF) today (BBG) #China #Coronavirus
  • -Japanese Yen surges vs New Zealand Dollar after RBNZ slashed interest rates -#NZDJPY selloff amplified after Fed cut interest rates to zero and launched QE -New Zealand Dollar may continue to suffer vs Japanese Yen on #Covid19 panic https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/03/16/Japanese-Yen-Surges-vs-New-Zealand-Dollar-After-RBNZ-Fed-Rate-Cuts.html
  • RT @RBAInfo: We have issued a media release - Statement by Philip Lowe, Governor - https://t.co/6Exw2gcKR5
  • BREAKING NEWS: #RBA will announce further policy support measures on Thursday, stands ready to conduct government bond purchases as part of stimulus #AUDUSD
  • Tune in to @IlyaSpivak 's #webinar at 10:00 PM ET/2:00 AM GMT for insight on the cross market weekly outlook. Register here: https://t.co/E213bTtq5C https://t.co/3r7YPBRSdY
  • RT @Fxhedgers: MGM RESORTS WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL ITS LAS VEGAS PROPERTIES MARCH 17 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE - PRNEWS
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Rightmove House Prices (YoY) (MAR), Actual: 3.5% Expected: N/A Previous: 2.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-16
  • BANK OF JAPAN: #BOJ to bring forward policy meeting to 12pm JST today from March 18-19
Japanese Yen Surges vs New Zealand Dollar After RBNZ, Fed Rate Cuts

Japanese Yen Surges vs New Zealand Dollar After RBNZ, Fed Rate Cuts

2020-03-16 01:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

New Zealand Dollar, Japanese Yen, RBNZ, FOMC, Fed Cuts Rates to Zero, QE – TALKING POINTS

  • Japanese Yen surges vs New Zealand Dollar after RBNZ slashed interest rates
  • NZD/JPY selloff amplified after Fed cut interest rates to zero and launched QE
  • New Zealand Dollar may continue to suffer vs Japanese Yen on Covid-19 panic

RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND CUT INTEREST RATES

The cycle-sensitive New Zealand Dollar plunged against its G10 counterparts but with particular ferocity vs the anti-risk Japanese Yen. This came after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) delivered an emergency 75 basis point rate cut over the weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic. This caught markets off-guard who were previously believed the central bank would take a more wait-and-see approach to policy.

These stimulus measures brought the Overnight Cash Rate (OCR) to an all-time low at 0.25 percent in an effort mitigate the economic disruption of Covid-19. New Zealand’s economy is particularly susceptible to global disruptions due to its export-oriented growth model. This vulnerability is amplified by the fact that China – the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak – is also a leading source of New Zealand’s external demand.

FEDERAL RESERVE CUTS RATES TO ZERO, IMPLEMENTS QE

As outlined in my prior piece, Federal Reserve announced on Sunday that it cut the benchmark Fed Funds interest rate to 0.00-0.25 percent. Additionally, monetary authorities announced a $700 billion quantitative easing program (QE) as a way to calm interbank stress with an objective of financial re-stabilization. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell subsequently held an audio-only press conference to expand on the decision.

In the call, he warned that the coronavirus is having a profound impact on people all over the world. The measures taken by schools and businesses to mitigate the contagion are likely to negatively impact the US economy in the near term and will hit vulnerable industries like tourism and travel the hardest. Mr. Powell also noted that financial markets have shown signs of stress and tightened credit conditions amid a panic-induced selloff.

He said the bond purchasing program will foster more accommodative financial conditions alongside its coordinated effort to reduce the cost of US Dollar swap lines with major central banks. When questioned on negative interest rates, the Chair said he does not see sub-zero interest rates as an appropriate policy here in the US. He also noted that the FOMC will not hold its planned meeting this week on Wednesday.

To see more of his comments, be sure to follow me on Twitter @ZabelinDimitri.

NZD/JPY ANALYSIS

Despite the proverbial bazooka of easing Mr. Powell fired into the markets, risk aversion gripped investors and amplified NZD/JPY’s losses. The pair is currently trading at a four-year low as part of a broad selloff it faced after it broke the October uptrend earlier this year (red parallel channel). NZD/JPY is now hovering in a support range between 63.630 and 64.216 (gold-dotted lines).

NZD/JPY – Daily Chart

Chart showing NZD/JPY

NZD/JPY chart created using TradingView

If the lower tier is broken with follow-through, it could further pressure the pair as it continues to trade below a five-year descending resistance channel. The monthly chart shows NZD/JPY has attempted but failed to clear the ceiling on several occasions and is now heading for a range not reached since 2008. Selling pressure here may abate, but given the fundamental circumstances, the path of least resistance leads downward.

NZD/JPY – Monthly Chart

Chart showing NZD/JPY

NZD/JPY chart created using TradingView

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Falls After Fed Cuts Rates to Zero and Launches QE
US Dollar Falls After Fed Cuts Rates to Zero and Launches QE
2020-03-15 22:00:00
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Hits Crisis Highs Amid Cross-Asset Volatility Explosion
VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Hits Crisis Highs Amid Cross-Asset Volatility Explosion
2020-03-14 00:55:00
USDCAD Lifts on Emergency Bank of Canada Rate Cut
USDCAD Lifts on Emergency Bank of Canada Rate Cut
2020-03-13 18:41:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Index Tests Trendline Extremes in Bear Market
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Index Tests Trendline Extremes in Bear Market
2020-03-13 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/JPY
News & Analysis at your fingertips.