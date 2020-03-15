We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Breaking news

FED CUTS RATES TO (0.00% - 0.25%) AND TO BOOST TREASURY HOLDING BY AT LEAST $500b, MBS BY $200B

Real Time News
  • Australian Dollar down with S&P 500 futures and Brent after RBA announces that it stands ready to conduct government bond purchases as part of stimulus (BBG) #AUDNZD #AUDJPY #AUDUSD https://t.co/Mv6CvZcwjD
  • RT @KyleR_IG: Get ready for #RBA QE * RBA STANDS READY TO PURCHASE AUSTRALIA GOVT BONDS #ausbiz
  • PBoC is said to conduct medium-term lending facility (MLF) today (BBG) #China #Coronavirus
  • -Japanese Yen surges vs New Zealand Dollar after RBNZ slashed interest rates -#NZDJPY selloff amplified after Fed cut interest rates to zero and launched QE -New Zealand Dollar may continue to suffer vs Japanese Yen on #Covid19 panic https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/03/16/Japanese-Yen-Surges-vs-New-Zealand-Dollar-After-RBNZ-Fed-Rate-Cuts.html
  • RT @RBAInfo: We have issued a media release - Statement by Philip Lowe, Governor - https://t.co/6Exw2gcKR5
  • BREAKING NEWS: #RBA will announce further policy support measures on Thursday, stands ready to conduct government bond purchases as part of stimulus #AUDUSD
  • Tune in to @IlyaSpivak 's #webinar at 10:00 PM ET/2:00 AM GMT for insight on the cross market weekly outlook. Register here: https://t.co/E213bTtq5C https://t.co/3r7YPBRSdY
  • RT @Fxhedgers: MGM RESORTS WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL ITS LAS VEGAS PROPERTIES MARCH 17 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE - PRNEWS
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Rightmove House Prices (YoY) (MAR), Actual: 3.5% Expected: N/A Previous: 2.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-16
  • BANK OF JAPAN: #BOJ to bring forward policy meeting to 12pm JST today from March 18-19
US Dollar Falls After Fed Cuts Rates to Zero and Launches QE

US Dollar Falls After Fed Cuts Rates to Zero and Launches QE

2020-03-15 22:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, FOMC, Fed Cuts Rates to Zero, QE – TALKING POINTS

  • The US Dollar edged lower after the Fed cut interest rates to zero
  • Monetary authorities launched $700bn quantitative easing program
  • Markets anxiously await Fed Chair Powell presser at 22:00 GMT

The US Dollar fell after the Federal Reserve slashed the target range for its benchmark Fed Funds interest rate to 0.00-0.25 percent and announced an asset purchase effort totaling $700 billion. The central bank intends to buy Treasuries ($500 billion) and mortgage-backed securities ($200 billion). It has also opened swap lines with five major central banks - the ECB, BOE, BOJ, BOE and SNB – to bring down the costs of USD liquidity and shake loose credit markets seized up in the panic.

US Dollar Index – 15-Minute Chart

Chart showing US Dollar Index

USD Index chart created using TradingView

Officials stated that they will hold rates near zero until they are confident that the economy is no longer vulnerable to a downturn caused by the coronavirus. They added that the Fed stands ready to use the full range of tools at its disposal to support credit access. They pledged to act as appropriate to support the economy but warned that the effects of COVID-19 will weigh on economic activity in the near term.

This comes after the Fed caught markets off-guard and unexpectedly cut interest rates by 50 basis points outside of its regularly scheduled meetings earlier this month. The last time the US central bank implemented a maneuver like that was during the 2008 financial crisis following the collapse of Lehman Brothers. Looking ahead, investors will be closely watching Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press briefing at 22:00 GMT.

US DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

