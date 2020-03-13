We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Breaking news

Bank of Canada Emergency Rate Cut to 0.75 Percent

Real Time News
  • RT @VPatelFX: Major FX charts haven't looked this strange for a long time $EUR $JPY $GBP $AUD $NZD $CAD https://t.co/1WiJtupkIy
  • President Trump: - Google has over 1700 engineers working on website for coronavirus testing $SPX
  • President Trump: - Talking with pharmacies to make drive-through tests available in hard hit areas $SPX
  • President Trump: - Testing locations to be announced Sunday $SPX
  • President Trump: - The FDA approved a new test for the virus in hours, usually would take weeks $SPX
  • President Trump: - Will move every obstacle to give care that people need $SPX
  • President Trump: - Will confer broad authority to the Secretary of Health and Human Services $SPX
  • President Trump: - Asking every hospital in this country to implement its emergency preparedness plans $SPX
  • President Trump: - Action will open $50 billion for fight against this disease $SPX
  • President Trump: - National emergency declared $SPX
USDCAD Lifts on Emergency Bank of Canada Rate Cut

2020-03-13 18:41:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
BOC Rate Cut Talking Points:

  • The Bank of Canada cut its overnight rate target to 0.75 percent from 1.25 percent
  • USDCAD pushed higher as news of the cut crossed the wires
  • BOC’s Poloz states “Lower rates to support consumer confidence”

The Bank of Canada cut its overnight interest rate by 50 basis points Friday afternoon in an emergency rate cut to respond to the fallout from COVID-19. Bank of Canada’s Governor Stephen Poloz stated this cut will help consumer confidence. The emergency cut from the BOC follows last weeks emergency rate cut from the Federal Reserve. USDCAD lifted above 13970.0 as the news crossed the wires.

USDCAD (1-Min Chart)

USDCAD Rate cut chart BOC

Source: IG

USD/CAD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -30% -7% -13%
Weekly -57% -18% -30%
Current retail sentiment in USD/CAD
Along with the emergency rate cut, Poloz said that the BOC will roll out a new banker purchase facility along with lowering the bank stability buffer by 125 basis points. Willingness from central bankers to combat fallout from the novel coronavirus is now palpable, but many policy makers agree that an appropriate fiscal response will also be required to support economic strength.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

