S&P 500 Price Outlook: Index Tests Trendline Extremes in Bear Market

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-13 15:11:00
EUR/USD Price Action Currently Battling a Bearish Trend, Bond Yields Remain Elevated
2020-03-13 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-13 15:11:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Further Weakness Likely Against USD and EUR
2020-03-12 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-13 15:11:00
US Dollar Gyrates on Downbeat Consumer Sentiment, Virus Injects Worry
2020-03-13 14:18:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall with Stocks as Investors Flee to Cash, UofM Eyed
2020-03-13 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Plunges Despite Coronavirus Risk Sell-off
2020-03-12 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie, Oil Tanks on Coronavirus Panic
2020-03-12 15:30:00
Gold Prices Drop Despite Coronavirus Scare, ECB in Focus
2020-03-12 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What’s Next?
2020-03-13 11:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency Carnage, Prices Down 20%+
2020-03-12 11:27:00
More View more
Breaking news

Bank of Canada Emergency Rate Cut to 0.75 Percent

Real Time News
  • RT @VPatelFX: Major FX charts haven't looked this strange for a long time $EUR $JPY $GBP $AUD $NZD $CAD https://t.co/1WiJtupkIy
  • President Trump: - Google has over 1700 engineers working on website for coronavirus testing $SPX
  • President Trump: - Talking with pharmacies to make drive-through tests available in hard hit areas $SPX
  • President Trump: - Testing locations to be announced Sunday $SPX
  • President Trump: - The FDA approved a new test for the virus in hours, usually would take weeks $SPX
  • President Trump: - Will move every obstacle to give care that people need $SPX
  • President Trump: - Will confer broad authority to the Secretary of Health and Human Services $SPX
  • President Trump: - Asking every hospital in this country to implement its emergency preparedness plans $SPX
  • President Trump: - Action will open $50 billion for fight against this disease $SPX
  • President Trump: - National emergency declared $SPX
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Index Tests Trendline Extremes in Bear Market

S&P 500 Price Outlook: Index Tests Trendline Extremes in Bear Market

2020-03-13 18:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500 Forecast:

  • The S&P 500 is down more than 25% since its February 12 peak
  • Friday saw price action slow compared to recent days following the index’s worst daily performance since 1987
  • Still, volatility looks primed to continue and IG Client Sentiment suggests the S&P 500 may fall further

S&P 500 Price Outlook: Index Tests Trendline Extremes in Bear Market

The S&P 500 posted a few record-setting performances this week including two triggered circuit breakers and a limit higher ahead of Friday’s open. Altogether, coronavirus, liquidity and recession fears sparked panic that saw the SPX fall -13.25% this week alone. The catastrophic stock market losses have wiped away trillions of dollars in market capitalization and sent the index crashing toward a supportive trendline that has held since 2009.

S&P 500 Weekly Price Chart (2009 – 2020)

S&P 500 weekly price chart

Created in TradingView

While the Fed’s operations look to provide a short-term cushion for the equity market and sentiment, fear may eventually return to the market as containment measures stifle economic activity in the world’s largest economies. Consequently, confluent support around the 2,354 mark may prove critical in staving off further losses.

What Markets are Rising as the Dow Jones and Crude Oil Collapse?

Since the three US indices have forfeited their bull market status already, the trendline has assumed an almost symbolic status as marking the final technical level to keep the rally since 2009 alive. Should it fail, the door to further losses will be opened and the 2,000 mark may quickly come into view. Therefore, technical traders should keep a close watch on the area in the week ahead.

US 500 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -19% 20% -3%
Weekly -7% -16% -12%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Since the fundamental landscape really has no historical comparison, forecasting directional moves is incredibly difficult. That being said, calling a bottom at this point would be rather presumptuous and IG Client Sentiment data may suggest the S&P 500 has further to fall with a majority of traders now net-long the index.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Further still, recent weeks have displayed the risks attached with maintaining exposure over the weekend so it would be prudent to postpone entry until next week. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USDCAD Lifts on Emergency Bank of Canada Rate Cut
USDCAD Lifts on Emergency Bank of Canada Rate Cut
2020-03-13 18:41:00
US Dollar Gyrates on Downbeat Consumer Sentiment, Virus Injects Worry
US Dollar Gyrates on Downbeat Consumer Sentiment, Virus Injects Worry
2020-03-13 14:18:00
EUR/USD Price Action Currently Battling a Bearish Trend, Bond Yields Remain Elevated
EUR/USD Price Action Currently Battling a Bearish Trend, Bond Yields Remain Elevated
2020-03-13 10:30:00
Stock Market Crash Sees Dow Jones Components Trade Places
Stock Market Crash Sees Dow Jones Components Trade Places
2020-03-12 21:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.