We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Enters Technical Bear Market - Don't Panic, Employ a Plan
2020-03-12 00:58:00
ECB Preview & Euro Forecast: Will Lagarde Respond to COVID-19?
2020-03-11 20:25:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Heavy on BoE- GBP/USD Support?
2020-03-11 16:41:00
London Stocks, GBP Shrug Off Emergency Rate Cut Ahead of UK Budget
2020-03-11 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Dow Jones Outlook Bleak Post Trump Nation Address
2020-03-12 01:30:00
Yen, US Dollar Gain. Virus Pandemic Pushes Wall Street to Bear Market
2020-03-12 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Pulls Back, 1700 Looms Large - Gold Levels
2020-03-11 15:18:00
Gold Price Pullback Fizzles Amid Speculation for More Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-11 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Recession Risk Intensifies as Crude Crashes & Coronavirus Festers
2020-03-11 20:00:00
S&P 500, DAX, Oil Outlook & More Amidst Global Rout
2020-03-11 12:30:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Reversal Pattern May Press BTC/USD to Multi-Month Low
2020-03-09 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • European futures: Euro Stoxx 50 (-6.95%) FTSE 100 (-5.35%) DAX (-6.28%) North American futures: Dow Jones (-4.96%) S&P 500 (-4.32%) Nasdaq (-4.63%) -BBG [delayed]
  • U.S. President Donald Trump: Trade will not be affected by Europe travel restriction, EU travel ban goes into effect 11:59pm ET March 13 -BBG
  • In addition to market-wide volatility from the #coronavirus, here are other major event risks over the next 24 hours - https://t.co/7HtMdoJTng
  • RT @ZabelinDimitri: Thursday: Mar 12 - ECB🇪🇺 rate decision + Lagarde press briefing - Peru🇵🇪 + Serbia🇷🇸 rate decisions - India🇮🇳 trade + CP…
  • RT @realDonaldTrump: Hoping to get the payroll tax cut approved by both Republicans and Democrats, and please remember, very important for…
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.08% Silver: -0.79% Oil - US Crude: -6.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2Cqmouhlky
  • The $USD could be at risk versus the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit, Indonesian Rupiah and Philippine Peso if local bond yields continue their rout on the #coronavirus outbreak. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/tZAmLHxJwN https://t.co/e9P1tGNvOi
  • $USDSGD aiming higher following bullish technical signals earlier this week after Trump nation address - as expected #SGD #Singapore #MAS https://t.co/mhJx3Vw8UD https://t.co/Zl2YoYeDiB
  • Commodities Post Trump Address [delayed]: WTI Crude (-6.46%) ICE Brent (-6.23%) Spot Gold (+0.01%) Aluminum (-1.30%) Copper (-0.66%) -BBG
  • Asia Pacific Equities Update Post Trump Nation Address [delayed]: Nikkei 225 (-4.33%) Shanghai Composite (-1.10%) KOSPI (-3.97%) ASX 200 (-5.50%) -BBG
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Dow Jones Outlook Bleak Post Trump Nation Address

USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Dow Jones Outlook Bleak Post Trump Nation Address

2020-03-12 01:30:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Dow Jones Futures, Trump Nation Address, Coronavirus - Talking Points

  • U.S. President Donald Trump addresses nation on coronavirus pandemic
  • Markets appeared underwhelmed after Wall Street entered bear market
  • USD/JPY, AUD/USD and Dow Jones futures continue their path lower

USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, Dow Jones Futures Sink on Trump Nation Address

The anti-risk Japanese Yen gained as sentiment-linked Australian Dollar declined alongside Dow Jones futures after U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the nation amid the coronavirus outbreak. Over the past 24 hours, Wall Street entered bearmarket territory with global growth increasingly at risk. The markets were thus looking for details of fiscal support with monetary policy already at its limits worldwide.

Mr Trump announced that the country is suspending all travel from Europe over the next 30 days, excluding the United Kingdom. He then turned to Congress, asking to take legislative action on relief such as increasing funding by $50b to SBA (Small Business Administration). Another major policy is calling on the House for immediate payroll tax relief. He also instructed the Treasury to defer some tax payments, offering about $200b in liquidity.

Following his speech, S&P 500 futures extended their rout, dropping in excess of 2% during Asia trading hours. This is as the Nikkei 225 declined over 2.7% as the ASX 200 plummeted almost 5%. European futures are also pointing notably lower. With that in mind, risk aversion may be in the cards for the remainder of the day as investors flock into Treasuries. Sentiment-linked crude oil prices are aiming lower.

S&P 500, Nikkei 225 Decline with USD/JPY After Trump Speech

USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Dow Jones Outlook Bleak Post Trump Nation Address

Chart Created in TradingView

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

USD/JPY prolongs its downtrend from February’s top with falling resistance maintaining the trajectory – pink line on the chart below. The pair is once again aiming for the low from November 2016 at 101.19. In the event of a turn higher, keep a close eye on lows from August 2019 which may reinstate themselves as new resistance. That would be a range between 104.45 to 105.05.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Dow Jones Outlook Bleak Post Trump Nation Address

Chart Created in TradingView

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis

The Australian Dollar continues to aim lower against the US Dollar, with AUD/USD targeting lows from February 2009. Prices are attempting to breach the 78.6% Fibonacci extension at 0.6464. Maintaining declines in the medium-term could be falling resistance from December in the event of a bounce – red lines on the chart below.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Dow Jones Outlook Bleak Post Trump Nation Address

Chart Created in TradingView

Dow Jones Futures Technical Analysis

Dow Jones futures are fast approaching lows seen towards the end of 2018 with the weekly chart aiming to confirm a close under rising support from 2015 – blue lines below. That will expose long-term rising support from 2009 where the index could see downside momentum slowed – red lines.

Dow Jones Futures Weekly Chart

USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Dow Jones Outlook Bleak Post Trump Nation Address

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Ascent Slows at Resistance
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Ascent Slows at Resistance
2020-03-11 22:30:00
Nasdaq 100 & DAX 30 Forecast: Indices Grasp for Support in Bear Markets
Nasdaq 100 & DAX 30 Forecast: Indices Grasp for Support in Bear Markets
2020-03-11 18:45:00
Dow Jones Drops Into Bear Market, Virus Fears Drag Sentiment
Dow Jones Drops Into Bear Market, Virus Fears Drag Sentiment
2020-03-11 18:16:00
S&P 500, DAX, Oil Outlook & More Amidst Global Rout
S&P 500, DAX, Oil Outlook & More Amidst Global Rout
2020-03-11 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
USD/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.