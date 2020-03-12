The US Equity Market Is Down Over 25% Off of Highs This Morning

RT @JadeJardinico: @JStanleyFX Tomorrow is Friday the 13th. Good luck to all.

Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.56% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.93% 🇬🇧GBP: -1.50% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.73% 🇦🇺AUD: -2.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/QQY9fhgV63

Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -6.49% Wall Street: -7.61% Germany 30: -9.35% France 40: -10.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/50qswcUOb0

$SPX finding support around the 2500 level, for now. Area around 2600 potential resistance after a decent show of prior support $ES $SPY https://t.co/FH3FCr5tNf

The $SPX's gap lower on the open was a new record. That next line lower is the 30 percent correction mark https://t.co/fQ5lMqMQl3

Bonds ability to hedge against equity declines are reduced when yields fall to record lows and central banks unwilling to go negative (yields had also been picking up yesterday when equities were tumbling) https://t.co/bCRPFu1VF0

Senator Schumer: - Testing for virus is completely inadequate in the United States - BBG