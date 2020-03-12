We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
More View more
Dow Jones drops over 8% in morning trading, S&P 500 down over 7%

Real Time News
  • RT @JadeJardinico: @JStanleyFX Tomorrow is Friday the 13th. Good luck to all.
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.56% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.93% 🇬🇧GBP: -1.50% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.73% 🇦🇺AUD: -2.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/QQY9fhgV63
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -6.49% Wall Street: -7.61% Germany 30: -9.35% France 40: -10.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/50qswcUOb0
  • $SPX finding support around the 2500 level, for now. Area around 2600 potential resistance after a decent show of prior support $ES $SPY https://t.co/FH3FCr5tNf
  • wow https://t.co/C6FQhk4UcO
  • The $SPX's gap lower on the open was a new record. That next line lower is the 30 percent correction mark https://t.co/fQ5lMqMQl3
  • Worse still: The Who cancel UK rock tour on coronavirus worries https://t.co/do6EUulSdt
  • Bonds ability to hedge against equity declines are reduced when yields fall to record lows and central banks unwilling to go negative (yields had also been picking up yesterday when equities were tumbling) https://t.co/bCRPFu1VF0
  • Senator Schumer: - Testing for virus is completely inadequate in the United States - BBG
  • It's been a long day already.... https://t.co/fS9hYv6Ru4
The US Equity Market Is Down Over 25% Off of Highs This Morning

The US Equity Market Is Down Over 25% Off of Highs This Morning

2020-03-12 14:30:00
Austin Sealey, Contributor
Share:

Equity Market Talking Points:

  • Global equity markets have lost over $6.5 trillion.
  • Major global indices have all fallen by over 25% as of this morning.

Global Equity Markets Continue to Suffer as WHO Outlook Worsens

The World Health Organization released a statement yesterday on the Coronavirus outbreak, now regarding it as a global pandemic. Europe is the new China on the forefront of the virus, and fear has continued to ensue in global equity markets. The global equities market has lost well over six trillion dollars to date - a number that will continue to swell on this poor news.

This morning, the S&P opened over 4.0% below yesterday’s close, and then continued by falling another 3.0% after the US open. Within minutes, trading halted as the S&P hit 2549.05. Likewise, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average is down over 25% as of today.

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart

Chart Prepared by Austin Sealey; S&P 500 on TradingView

Dow Jones Industrial Average Daily Price Chart

DJI Daily Price Chart

Chart Prepared by Austin Sealey; Dow Jones Industrial Average on TradingView

The German DAX 30 is currently trading over 31.50% below mid-February highs along with the French CAC 40 that finds itself over 32.0% off of highs. As noted earlier, Europe is now acting as the forefront of the outbreak, visible in the fact that the selloff has been more exaggerated in the French and German markets.

DAX 30 Daily Price Chart

DAX 30 Daily Price Chart

Chart Prepared by Austin Sealey; DAX 30 on TradingView

CAC 40 Daily Price Chart

CAC 40 Daily Price Chart

Chart Prepared by Austin Sealey; CAC 40 on TradingView

There is, however, one market that has begun to show some resilience amid the chaos. The Nikkei 225 index out of Japan has fallen by only 23.0%, which, when compared to its American and European counterparts, is less severe.

Nikkei 225 Daily Price Chart

Nikkei 225 Daily Price Chart

Chart Prepared by Austin Sealey; Nikkei 225 on TradingView

--Written by Austin Sealey, Market Analyst for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

