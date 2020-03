European and US indices forfeit months of gains in just three weeks as selling mounts and panic spreads - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/03/12/European-Indices-Suffer-Historic-Single-Day-Declines-Amid-Panic.html?ref-author=phanks&QPID=917701&CHID=9 https://t.co/zHij2HlABb

RT @lisaabramowicz1: Amazing that 30-year Treasury yields are rising right now as the S&P plunges more than 8%, especially after the New Yo…

- Norwegian to lay off 50% of staff - US gasoline futures plummet to lowest point since 2008 - France🇫🇷 closes schools from Monday - Italian🇮🇹 10-year sov bond yield spikes 55 bps - ECB🇪🇺 adds 120B Euro of net asset purchases through 2020 - Germany ready to ditch balanced budget

Since February peak: - S&P 500🇺🇸 - 26% - Euro Stoxx🇺🇸 - 33% - Dow Jones🇺🇸 - 27% - Ibovespa🇧🇷 - 35% - DAX🇩🇪 - 33% and now at a FOUR YEAR LOW - Palladium: -35% - Italy🇮🇹 COVID-19🦠 deaths top 1,000 - CDS spreads on European corporate debt at 8-year high https://t.co/FJChLCZMqg

Crisis headlines part II: - USD/NOK surges beyond 35-year high as it passed the 1985 peak by almost 5% - BOJ🇯🇵 likely to strengthen stimulus next week - Iran🇮🇷 asks IMF for $5 billion to assist with #Coronavirus efforts - US🇺🇸 tells citizens to reconsider travel abroad

$SPX lingering around the today's lows. Remember, in the last 25 minutes, the Level 2 breaker (-13%) is suspended and only the halt of a -20% is in effect

Italian Finance Minister Gualtieri: - Positive that all tools will be utilized by the ECB to avoid fragmentation - BBG

#DidYouKnow the global trade volumes dropped by close to 10% amid the Great Recession. Want to know your #tradewars history? Get it here: https://t.co/f4loFVimeY https://t.co/W8ulLnfsHe

French President Macron: - Will speak with Trump on G7 initiatives and coronavirus measures tomorrow $EURUSD $DXY