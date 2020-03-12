We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Real Time News
  • European and US indices forfeit months of gains in just three weeks as selling mounts and panic spreads - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/03/12/European-Indices-Suffer-Historic-Single-Day-Declines-Amid-Panic.html?ref-author=phanks&QPID=917701&CHID=9 https://t.co/zHij2HlABb
  • RT @lisaabramowicz1: Amazing that 30-year Treasury yields are rising right now as the S&P plunges more than 8%, especially after the New Yo…
  • - Norwegian to lay off 50% of staff - US gasoline futures plummet to lowest point since 2008 - France🇫🇷 closes schools from Monday - Italian🇮🇹 10-year sov bond yield spikes 55 bps - ECB🇪🇺 adds 120B Euro of net asset purchases through 2020 - Germany ready to ditch balanced budget
  • Since February peak: - S&P 500🇺🇸 - 26% - Euro Stoxx🇺🇸 - 33% - Dow Jones🇺🇸 - 27% - Ibovespa🇧🇷 - 35% - DAX🇩🇪 - 33% and now at a FOUR YEAR LOW - Palladium: -35% - Italy🇮🇹 COVID-19🦠 deaths top 1,000 - CDS spreads on European corporate debt at 8-year high https://t.co/FJChLCZMqg
  • Crisis headlines part II: - USD/NOK surges beyond 35-year high as it passed the 1985 peak by almost 5% - BOJ🇯🇵 likely to strengthen stimulus next week - Iran🇮🇷 asks IMF for $5 billion to assist with #Coronavirus efforts - US🇺🇸 tells citizens to reconsider travel abroad
  • $SPX lingering around the today's lows. Remember, in the last 25 minutes, the Level 2 breaker (-13%) is suspended and only the halt of a -20% is in effect
  • Italian Finance Minister Gualtieri: - Positive that all tools will be utilized by the ECB to avoid fragmentation - BBG
  • #DidYouKnow the global trade volumes dropped by close to 10% amid the Great Recession. Want to know your #tradewars history? Get it here: https://t.co/f4loFVimeY https://t.co/W8ulLnfsHe
  • French President Macron: - Will speak with Trump on G7 initiatives and coronavirus measures tomorrow $EURUSD $DXY
  • French President Macron: - All schools and universities will be suspended starting Monday $EURUSD
European Indices Suffer Historic Single-Day Declines Amid Panic

European Indices Suffer Historic Single-Day Declines Amid Panic

2020-03-12 18:30:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
European Stocks Collapse Alongside Dow Jones:

  • The DAX 30 suffered a decline of -12.24%, its largest single-day decline since 1989
  • The FTSE 100 fell -10.87% while the FTSE MIB crashed -16.62%
  • Altogether, the declines across European equities were some of the worst in history

European Indices Suffer Historic Single-Day Declines Amid Panic

European stock indexes suffered double digit declines on Thursday as panic spread across global financial markets and the ECB fell short on market expectations and containment procedures look to eviscerate economic activity. As selling progressed in US trading, the Federal Reserve announced a behemoth-sized liquidity injection after losses on the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq tripped yet another circuit breaker.

stock market crash

Data from TradingView, created by Peter Hanks

While the Fed’s operations look to provide a short-term cushion for the equity market, precipitous declines in the bond and gold markets suggest the selling has reached another stage. With the three markets – which are typically situated on opposite ends of the risk curve – trading lower in tandem, it can be argued investors are liquidating positions to cover margin requirements or liquidating in favor of pure cash.

What Markets are Rising as the Dow Jones and Crude Oil Collapse?

Either way, the resultant price action and central bank intervention speaks to the pressure markets are currently experiencing. Despite years of gains being erased in mere days, further losses may be on the horizon as the United States begins quarantine and containment procedures. Given Italy’s response to the virus, investors may be fearing the prospect of total lockdown, an event that would effectively erase economic activity and expected corporate profits in the world's largest economy.

Further still, liquidity concerns have begun to permeate throughout the market which could beget continued selling as investors panic. In any event, the probability of an economic recession has climbed higher and equity gains may be short-lived as traders grapple with the historic price swings and volatility . In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.