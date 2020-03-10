Market Sentiment: How to Avoid Volatility | Webinar

...I feel the subsequent scene where Gandalf drives his staff into the bridge leading he and the Balrog to drop into the abyss may also be a very appropriate corollary to what we are facing

US 10yr yields back below 0.6% with risk sensitive currencies (AUD, CAD, NZD) heading lower https://t.co/D5YsTTUPoo

The limits of my editing skills. Powell as Gandalf trying to hold back the $SPX's technical bear market (-20% from highs) https://t.co/TxCOd9hnWw

The S&P 500 breaks back below the 2800 level $SPX $SPY https://t.co/7eWhqxE335

RT @MarkNewtonCMT: $AAPL hourly chart gives us all we need to know about this am's rally attempt, structurally has been a textbook decline…

Seems the President is leaning more heavily into this as the preferred fiscal response to the financial market slump. I doubt the market will see this as the magic bullet after the 2017 cut generated limited traction in a prevailing bull market https://t.co/vecLR592jt

Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.32% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.53% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.71% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.88% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.98% 🇯🇵JPY: -1.65% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ROOmc1LENx

RT @realDonaldTrump: Ronald Reagan’s great economist, the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, has just said great things about…

Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 2.50% Wall Street: 2.07% Germany 30: 0.48% France 40: 0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/k3Am9Tb1LN