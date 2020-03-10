We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
Euro May Turn Lower vs US Dollar as Markets Digest Fed Outlook
2020-03-10 11:30:00
Euro Outlook Bullish vs USD While DAX Index Eyes 4-Year Low
2020-03-10 07:30:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Providing Refuge Amid Market Mayhem
2020-03-10 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-09 17:10:00
News
S&P 500, VIX, USDJPY, Gold Follow the Progression of Fear Towards Panic
2020-03-10 02:00:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-03-10 01:00:00
News
Gold Prices Turn as Trump Stimulus Eyed, Crude Oil Bounces Near 2016 Low
2020-03-10 06:00:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-03-10 01:00:00
News
Market Sentiment: How to Avoid Volatility | Webinar
2020-03-10 13:00:00
Crude Oil Price Turns Higher, Fear of Further Sell-Off Remains
2020-03-10 11:00:00
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Reversal Pattern May Press BTC/USD to Multi-Month Low
2020-03-09 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
Market Sentiment: How to Avoid Volatility | Webinar

Market Sentiment: How to Avoid Volatility | Webinar

2020-03-10 13:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence has rallied strongly Tuesday after the recent sharp falls in stock markets and crude oil prices.
  • Confidence has been boosted by hopes of stimulus by the authorities and a possible rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Russia over oil supply.
  • In the meantime, some traders might be looking for less volatile assets to avoid the turmoil elsewhere.

Trader confidence returns

Traders are more confident Tuesday after the previous tumbles in stock markets and crude oil prices. Sentiment has been boosted by both hopes of action by the authorities to avoid economic damage and by signs that Saudi Arabia and Russia might compromise in their oil supply dispute.

US Crude Oil Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (March 5-10, 2020)

Latest crude oil price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at both the assets that have been most volatile and also the assets that have been relatively stable and might therefore be of interest to traders seeking less volatility.

How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy

I also looked at trends in the other major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

