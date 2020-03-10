British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Providing Refuge Amid Market Mayhem

Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/HQmrre6eZx

Nope. 1130 GMT, as usual https://t.co/mDvjslruig

While the US Dollar has been extremely weak, the $CAD has remained even weaker, keeping the door open to bullish strategies there. Where is Canadian Dollar heading? Find out from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/NHb8XU4obd https://t.co/tz4qC7pg9P

LIVE IN 30 MIN: Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX keeps you updated with the latest movements and trends during the London session for the FX and CFDs Market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/243785867?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

LIVE IN 30 MIN: Analyst @MartinSEssex discusses the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

Russian Energy Minister Novak says Russian companies may increase oil production by up to 300kbpd, adds that oil production has the potential to rise 500kbpd - IFAX #OOTT

This is up from 9.7mbpd in March and 300kbpd more than the company's maximum capacity https://t.co/ytt02yHuCa

Saudi Aramco CEO states that the company will supply its customers with 12.3mbpd in April #OOTT

Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/YgvAc4i6Oy