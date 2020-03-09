What Markets are Rising as the Dow Jones and Oil Collapse?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-09 17:10:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-03-09 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-09 17:10:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-03-09 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-09 17:10:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USD Tumbles to Multi -Year Low Against JPY-What’s Next?
2020-03-09 10:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Pierces $1,700 But Pressured by Stock Market Rout
2020-03-09 16:45:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-03-09 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Recession Risk Intensifies as Crude Crashes & Coronavirus Festers
2020-03-09 21:30:00
What Markets are Rising as the Dow Jones and Oil Collapse?
2020-03-09 19:05:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Reversal Pattern May Press BTC/USD to Multi-Month Low
2020-03-09 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @IGTV: Europe down over 4% in post-market trading as #Italy extends it's lock down due to # covid2019 https://t.co/RAiQCbMZKF
  • Here we go... https://t.co/RphGd5J199
  • Dow Jones and S&P 500 E-mini futures decline over 1% heading into Tuesday's Asia Pacific trading session. Anti-risk #Yen on the rise
  • Well that sounds reassuring... https://t.co/LwZTOljx6l
  • $USDMXN pushes past 20 reaching a new high since December 2018. Get your USD/MXN market update from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/JPzAp57umm https://t.co/NZ1iJrXnQM
  • Australian PM Morrison: Coronavirus impact on economy may be larger than that of the Great Financial Crisis $AUD
  • RT @bespokeinvest: In the past 30 years, the only other time the S&P 500 swung like it did today was during the financial crisis. Read more…
  • A lot can be learned by the order of demand for these four havens: Treasuries, Yen, Gold and Dollar. Will discuss that in my video/article tonight
  • RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Italy extends its quarantine to the entire country; PM asks residents to stay at home https://t.co/WL8TWi9uNL
  • Recession Risk Intensifies as Crude Crashes & Coronavirus Festers -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/03/09/recession-risk-intensifies-as-crude-crashes-coronavirus-festers.html #Trading #Stocks #FX #Gold #Bonds #Oil $USD $HYG $SPY https://t.co/rpWuPLvgcO
What Markets are Rising as the Dow Jones and Oil Collapse?

What Markets are Rising as the Dow Jones and Oil Collapse?

2020-03-09 19:05:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones & Crude Oil Outlook:

What Markets are Rising as the Dow Jones and Oil Collapse?

Trading was briefly halted Monday morning after early price action saw losses mount and trigger a circuit breaker as the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 each declined more than 6%. Simultaneously, crude oil teetered around $30 per barrel as producing countries veer into a price war.While risk appetite was already damaged due to the coronavirus, the precipitous decline in crude oil may threaten US shale producers as credit spreads widen.

Dow Jones and Crude Oil Suffer Drastic Declines

What Markets are Rising as the Dow Jones and Oil Collapse?

Chart created in TradingView. DJI in blue, WTI Crude in orange

Taken together, the fundamental developments have resulted in extreme price moves which has seen US – and indeed global - equities suffer significant losses with little regard for the sector in which they exist. To be sure, the resultant volatility will be etched in the history books as records are broken and asset prices swing wildly.

Tech, Financials and Utilities Suffer Similar Declines Despite Differences

What Markets are Rising as the Dow Jones and Oil Collapse?

Chart created in TradingView. Financials in red, tech in orange, utilities in dark blue, DJI in blue

It is in times such as these that many correlations in the equity market go to one and even stocks generally viewed as “safe” investments suffer severe declines. That is not to say, however, that every market is destined for losses. As Jim Cramer says, “there is always a bull market somewhere.”

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Price Chart and Equally Weighted Yen Index

What Markets are Rising as the Dow Jones and Oil Collapse?

Chart created in TradingView by John Kicklighter. Yen index, S&P 500 correlation in red

With that in mind, we can turn to the foreign exchange market. While losses in the stock market can trigger despair among savers, such moves can also highlight the useful attributes of other asset classes. To that end, the Japanese Yen has enjoyed a meteoric rise against many of its counterparts as investors clamor for liquidity and funding which the Yen typically provides with ease.

Thus, traders can look to hedge equity exposure via the Japanese Yen as it shows signs of strength even as the stock market exhibits symptoms of panic. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Pierces $1,700 But Pressured by Stock Market Rout
Gold Price Pierces $1,700 But Pressured by Stock Market Rout
2020-03-09 16:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Rallies, FTSE 100 Collapses - UK Markets Webinar
British Pound (GBP) Rallies, FTSE 100 Collapses - UK Markets Webinar
2020-03-09 13:12:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Crash, US Recession Ahead?
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Crash, US Recession Ahead?
2020-03-09 12:30:00
Gold Price Analysis - Drivers Remain Positive But Market Conditions Are Disorderly
Gold Price Analysis - Drivers Remain Positive But Market Conditions Are Disorderly
2020-03-09 11:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
Wall Street
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.