February US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Prints at +273k

NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-03-06 12:30:00
2020-03-06 12:30:00
EUR/USD Price Soars as US Bond Yields Crumble to Record Lows
2020-03-06 11:15:00
2020-03-06 11:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Slumps, Sterling Rally Continues
2020-03-06 08:58:00
2020-03-06 08:58:00
Pre-NFP US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-03-05 20:00:00
2020-03-05 20:00:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-03-06 12:30:00
2020-03-06 12:30:00
Yen Soars, USD/JPY and Dow Jones Sink. Investors Seek Shelter in Bonds
2020-03-06 00:00:00
2020-03-06 00:00:00
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 Outlook: Impact of Emergency Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-06 10:30:00
2020-03-06 10:30:00
Gold Price: Eyes USD 1,700, Will XAU/USD Rally Further?
2020-03-06 10:30:00
2020-03-06 10:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook Grim on Crude Oil, Virus. USD/CAD Uptrend Eyed
2020-03-06 06:00:00
2020-03-06 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at Risk on OPEC, Russia Spat. US Jobs Data Due
2020-03-06 06:00:00
2020-03-06 06:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
2020-03-05 11:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Dec 18 when Bitcoin traded near 7,269.23.
2020-03-05 10:23:00
2020-03-05 10:23:00
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Fed's Evans and Mester Speaks at Shadow Open Market Committee due at 14:20 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-06
  • Trump says Fed should do more rate cuts and stimulate the economy $DXY $SPX
  • RT @MrMBrown: Post-revisions, today's #NFP is the first time since November 1986 that the #US economy has added an equal number of jobs in…
  • Trump says he is not sure if stimulus is needed - BBG
  • Trump signs $7.8 billion emergency virus spending package - BBG
  • President Trump signs bill for $8.3bln coronavirus response
  • The Non-(Event) Farm Payrolls https://t.co/ABKgDbhuBp
  • Greenback bouncing slightly after upbeat US jobs data, yet the broader $DXY index still remains on its back foot and lower by about 0.7% so far this session https://t.co/b6KkeIMLjV https://t.co/C4LbBR77Ng
  • @RichDvorakFX 105 is the BoJ's handle
  • $USDJPY | A considerable amount of selling in the Dollar-Yen cross over the last 36 hours, but will an overall solid US jobs report find confluence with technical support around the 105.00 handle? https://t.co/lOMs2fW2HM
February US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Prints at +273k

2020-03-06 13:31:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

US Dollar, US NFP Talking Points

  • The US Dollar came into the morning holding on to an aggressive bearish trend.
  • This morning brought the release of February Non-Farm Payrolls Numbers.
  • This morning’s NFP print was released to a tune of +273k v/s the expectation of +175k. The unemployment rate came in at 3.5% v/s the expectation for 3.6%. And Average Hourly Earnings printed in-line with the expectation of 3%.

US Non-Farm Payrolls for February

It was a busy backdrop coming into the morning as a recent round of risk aversion sent global markets spiraling in disarray. While stocks have seen a bit of pressure, it’s been moves in the significantly larger US Treasury market that’s caught so many by surprise.

This flight to quality is being driven by fears around the still-spreading Coronavirus, and investors and traders have started to hone in on data releases in the effort of gauging just how much slowdown may emanate from this fear.

In the US, the risk is still relatively new, so data is of the upmost importance in trying to set those expectations; and Non-Farm Payrolls is especially pertinent given that it’s the fastest look recent econ, particularly on the employment-front.

This morning’s NFP report was a blowout number, printing at +273k vs the expectation of +175k. The unemployment rate edged back down to 3.5% from last month’s 3.6%, and even wage gains remained strong as Average Hourly Earnings printed at 3%. This provided a quick boost to the US Dollar after a really aggressive span of weakness had taken-over the currency.

US Dollar One-Minute Price Chart

USD one minute chart

The bigger question, however, is of a bigger picture nature and how or even if this might impact the stance around the Federal Reserve. It was just a few days ago when the FOMC announced an emergency rate cut of 50 basis points, the first of its kind.

As discussed in yesterday’s webinar, the US Dollar had quickly moved into an oversold state after just two weeks ago setting a fresh three-year-high. This stunning reversal is driven by the expectation for the FOMC to get even more loose and passive down-the-road, with Coronavirus popping up as a near-term risk.

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

US Dollar Daily Price chart

Taking an even further step back, and the reversal backdrop in the US Dollar remains as seen on the weekly chart below.

US Dollar Weekly Price Chart

US Dollar Weekly Price Chart

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

2020-03-06 13:30:00
2020-03-06 12:24:00
2020-03-06 11:15:00
2020-03-06 08:58:00
