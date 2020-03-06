Oil Prices Sink over 7 percent as OPEC Talks Crumble

Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.83% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.74% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.67% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.60% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/WCGYrj7hOw

Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -1.49% US 500: -1.76% Germany 30: -2.87% France 40: -3.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/iHBXtog5Rf

Just visited Invesco's website and learned that $QQQ is the official ETF of the NCAA? I didn't know college basketball had an official ETF...

Fed spokeswoman says currency coming from Asia to be held 7-10 days before being processed for deposits - BBG

difficult to yet know how much of this is short-cover and how much is legitimate long-term 'value' entry but, $SPX trying to build base of support off the 78.6% retracement of the Aug-Feb move (hourly, daily charts) $ES $SPY https://t.co/xUBayY4gHr https://t.co/PtVF2DHpyv

RT @DeItaOne: FED DELAYS PROCESSING OF PHYSICAL DOLLARS FROM ASIA AMID VIRUS FEARS

Delegate: OPEC has no plans to cut alone beyond March -BBG

The Energy ETF $XLE is trading at its lowest since April 2009 after #OPEC failed to reach an agreement on production cuts https://t.co/5uOtaIonbW

Notable: FOMC goes into blackout period tomorrow. Not supposed to comment on economy until the Thursday after March FOMC. No more chances to pump. We're going to have to rely on Kudlow at that point.