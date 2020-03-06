We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-03-06 12:30:00
EUR/USD Price Soars as US Bond Yields Crumble to Record Lows
2020-03-06 11:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Slumps, Sterling Rally Continues
2020-03-06 08:58:00
Pre-NFP US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-03-05 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-03-06 12:30:00
Yen Soars, USD/JPY and Dow Jones Sink. Investors Seek Shelter in Bonds
2020-03-06 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 Outlook: Impact of Emergency Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-06 10:30:00
Gold Price: Eyes USD 1,700, Will XAU/USD Rally Further?
2020-03-06 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Outlook Grim on Crude Oil, Virus. USD/CAD Uptrend Eyed
2020-03-06 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at Risk on OPEC, Russia Spat. US Jobs Data Due
2020-03-06 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Dec 18 when Bitcoin traded near 7,269.23.
2020-03-05 10:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • stretched moves meet key data in a little over an hour https://t.co/3WWnEe70zY
  • sub .8% on the 10-year is mind boggling. Was at 3.25% in Oct 2018, 2.6% a year ago. But - entire German curve is negative. Gold is close to 1700. People are scared and looking for safe harbors. https://t.co/Tg3LJGtZT6
  • 💵 US Dollar, Fed Rate Cuts Hinge on Jobs Data Due Today at 13:30 GMT (8:30 AM EST) ⬇️ Link to Full #NFP Preview via @DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2020/03/06/nfp-preview-us-dollar-fed-rate-cuts-hinge-on-jobs-data-due.html
  • WTI crude oil closing in on a critical support test around the 42 level. Three year low, this zone has now held three tests, most recently the low of the Q4 2018 sell-off. Break below could be nasty. $Oil #oott https://t.co/ai6jey0OuG
  • Now that's an ugly chart... $USD closing in on a fresh yearly low. In a little over two weeks, the US Dollar has fallen from a fresh three-year-high to close in on a yearly low. https://t.co/nljiPuhtsh
  • How can world leaders influence #currencies? Find out which leaders have influenced currencies around the world here: https://t.co/HLTVKdrral https://t.co/Ron2abqGA6
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.95%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 67.85%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RTn6QplxBJ
  • $SPX pullback goes into a sell-off. current support at the 14.4% retracement of the recent sell-off. NFP in less than two hours $ES $SPY https://t.co/imuEy8pcR7
  • OPEC sources confirm that Russia had rejected proposal additional oil production cuts #OOTT
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.92% Silver: 0.28% Oil - US Crude: -4.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/iOvapth9HZ
EUR/USD Price Soars as US Bond Yields Crumble to Record Lows

EUR/USD Price Soars as US Bond Yields Crumble to Record Lows

2020-03-06 11:15:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD Price, News and Charts

  • EUR/USD eyes 1.1300 and above.
  • 10-year US Treasury yields hit a fresh all-time low.

EUR/USD Breakout Continues as US Treasury Yields Collapse

The US dollar continues its recent freefall against a range of G7 currencies with EUR/USD now looking to break above 1.1300 and beyond. This week’s emergency 50 basis point Fed interest rate cut pulled the rug from under the greenback as markets decided that the move was not enough. Markets have now fully priced in a 25bp rate cut at the March 17-18 FOMC meeting and a 50bp cut is nearly fully priced in. US Treasury yields continue to slump with the 10-year now offering just 73 basis points - a record low - while the 30-year UST offers a miserly 1.32%. Bond yields fall as prices rise.

US Dollar Basket Daily Price Chart (May 2019 – March 6, 2020)

US Dollar Value Falls Sharply

We looked at EUR/USD on Thursday and suggested that a move to the December 31 high around 1.1239 looked imminent and this level has now been breached and convincingly.

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD ‘V-shaped’ Recovery Nears Completion

The recent CoT report showed that EUR short positions had grown over the week, and it is likely the recent spike higher in Euro against the US dollar are these shorts now rushing to cover their positions.

EUR/USD is now looking for its next upside target with little in the way of resistance ahead of 1.1412. The latest move has also negated the run of lower highs on the chart, another positive for EUR/USD bulls. There is a potential roadblock for higher prices later today with the February US Jobs Report scheduled for release at 13:30 GMT, an event that normally sparks US dollar volatility and movement. Market expectations are for 175k new jobs to have been created in the month, compared to 225k in January, and a number today nearer 200k may stem the US dollar sell-off in the short-term. A miss to the downside may well extend US dollar losses going into the weekend.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 06
( 13:03 GMT )
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Live Data Coverage: US NFPs
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

For all market moving data and events please the DailyFX calendar

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q1 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (June 2019 – March 6, 2020)

Chart showing EUR/USD moving sharply higher
EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% -13% -11%
Weekly -35% 27% -4%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Dethroned, Japanese Yen Soars as US Rates Implode
US Dollar Dethroned, Japanese Yen Soars as US Rates Implode
2020-03-06 12:24:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Slumps, Sterling Rally Continues
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Slumps, Sterling Rally Continues
2020-03-06 08:58:00
Gold Price Forecast: Lower Rates, Lingering Risk Aversion to Boost XAU
Gold Price Forecast: Lower Rates, Lingering Risk Aversion to Boost XAU
2020-03-05 18:00:00
Coronavirus Hits Europe: DAX & CAC 40 Risk Larger Break Down
Coronavirus Hits Europe: DAX & CAC 40 Risk Larger Break Down
2020-03-05 13:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.