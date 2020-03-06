We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Analysis Ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls: What to Expect?
2020-03-06 07:30:00
S&P 500 and Dow Suffer Sharpest Tumble Since August 2015, Closer to Self-Sustaining Risk Off
2020-03-06 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Slumps, Sterling Rally Continues
2020-03-06 08:58:00
Pre-NFP US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-03-05 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Soars, USD/JPY and Dow Jones Sink. Investors Seek Shelter in Bonds
2020-03-06 00:00:00
USD/JPY: US Dollar Eyes 2019 Lows vs Yen as Yields Plunge
2020-03-05 19:31:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-03-05 21:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Lower Rates, Lingering Risk Aversion to Boost XAU
2020-03-05 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Outlook Grim on Crude Oil, Virus. USD/CAD Uptrend Eyed
2020-03-06 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at Risk on OPEC, Russia Spat. US Jobs Data Due
2020-03-06 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Dec 18 when Bitcoin traded near 7,269.23.
2020-03-05 10:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @IGTV: As markets continue to experience wild swings the Japanese yen $JPY is now beating #gold in its moves. @JeremyNaylor_IG speaks to…
  • Brent crude extends losses by another 2% as Russia plays hard to get https://t.co/6PdkNo7A36
  • Source reports says Russia has only agreed to extend existing OPEC+ oil cuts and no extra cuts, adds that it will not change its position #OOTT
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX runs through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Iranian oil minister expects OPEC and Non-OPEC session to be very difficult, adds that Russia has not announced its official decision about OPEC's proposal to cut output - Reminder, OPEC had reportedly agreed to cut production by 1.5mbpd
  • What is #NFP and how can you trade it? Find out: https://t.co/XJWS050g0R https://t.co/IytQ7lPnkG
  • The Swiss #Franc will remain investors’ lifeboat of choice even if the Swiss authorities, and indeed Swiss savers, might dearly like them to pick another one. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/rFM1fJ4vpl https://t.co/9tFCQTE5L3
  • $USDJPY 105.15. - The BoJ playbook to rapid $JPY appreciation 👇 https://t.co/a0MglxIXss
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX runs through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • US Treasury 10yr Yields drops to 0.70% - Euro and Yen at best levels of the day - Sea of red across global equities
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Slumps, Sterling Rally Continues

British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Slumps, Sterling Rally Continues

2020-03-06 08:58:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Sterling (GBP) and FTSE 100 Prices and Analysis:

  • Massive risk-off move continues as coronavirus headlines drive the market.
  • Sterling continues to grind higher and looks to re-take GBP/USD 1.3000.

FTSE 100 Sell-Off Continues Ahead of US Jobs Report

The FTSE 100 continues its recent heavy sell-off which has seen the index fall around 1000 points from the recent high made on January 20 this year. Global financial markets have been roiled by the ongoing spread of the coronavirus and the effect that it is having on global trade. Recent central bank action to add liquidity to the markets has done little to boost investor confidence and most global equity indices are only a handful of percentage points away from being in full-blown bear market territory. The FTSE 100 has not been immune to the heavy sell-off and this week hit its lowest level since July 2016. Next week the Chancellor of the Exchequer will present his first Budget and expectations of a hefty fiscal boost for the UK economy are high.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart (January 2019 – March 6, 2020)

FTSE 100 plunging
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q1 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Looks to Re-Test 1.3000 as the US Dollar Slumps

Cable has benefitted all week from a weakening US dollar and has added around 250 pips over the week in one-way trade.The pair have made a series of higher lows all week, broken through the 20-dma and now eye the 50-dma currently trading at 1.2990. Sterling is seemingly supported by a central bank who are unlikely to cut interest rates ahead of the next MPC meeting on March 26. The central is fully expected to cut rates by 0.25% at this meeting, but Sterling is waiting to see the outcome of next week’s Budget before making any further moves.

The US Non-Farm Payroll release at 13:30 GMT today is expected to add further volatility into a market that is struggling with whip-saw moves and sentiment shifts.

DailyFX analyst Justin McQueen will cover the US Jobs Report Live from 13:15 GMT

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% 11% -3%
Weekly -15% 23% -4%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (July 2019 – March 6, 2020)

gbp/usd price moving higher

For all market moving data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) and the FTSE 100 – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Lower Rates, Lingering Risk Aversion to Boost XAU
Gold Price Forecast: Lower Rates, Lingering Risk Aversion to Boost XAU
2020-03-05 18:00:00
Coronavirus Hits Europe: DAX & CAC 40 Risk Larger Break Down
Coronavirus Hits Europe: DAX & CAC 40 Risk Larger Break Down
2020-03-05 13:15:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD 'V-Shaped' Recovery Nears Completion
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD 'V-Shaped' Recovery Nears Completion
2020-03-05 12:17:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.