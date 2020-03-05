We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD 'V-Shaped' Recovery Nears Completion
2020-03-05 12:17:00
EUR/USD to Face Larger Pullback as RSI Falls Back from Overbought Zone
2020-03-05 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Faces Key Resistance, Bears at Risk -British Pound vs USD Price Forecast
2020-03-05 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook Brightens As UK Budget Nears
2020-03-05 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Bull Run Halts at Key USD/JPY Chart Level
2020-03-05 03:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Outlook: US Dollar Trader Positioning
2020-03-04 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Lower Rates, Lingering Risk Aversion to Boost XAU
2020-03-05 18:00:00
S&P 500 Pulls Back as US Rates Run to All-Time-Lows
2020-03-05 13:42:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Price Looks to OPEC Meeting, Supply Cuts
2020-03-04 20:59:00
Crude Oil Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends
2020-03-04 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Dec 18 when Bitcoin traded near 7,269.23.
2020-03-05 10:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE NOW: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/3952937094787220994
  • webinar time - #NFP on deck for tomorrow, numerous macro themes and set ups to work with. Starting right now https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/3952937094787220994 https://t.co/7ZbrcmmxUV
  • LIVE IN 5 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/3952937094787220994
  • BOE's Carney: - Still have a lot of ammunition - BBG
  • so tired of singing 'Happy Birthday' to myself while washing my hands...
  • confluent resistance too much to overcome in the $SPX, at least for now $ES $SPY https://t.co/DN9RHR1l32
  • BOC's Poloz: - Global economy will see significant disruptions from virus $USDCAD
  • BOC's Poloz - Weakness in confidence could lead to a more persistent downturn $USDCAD
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.13%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 70.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/YxhjFek9sE
  • LIVE IN 15 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/3952937094787220994
Gold Price Forecast: Lower Rates, Lingering Risk Aversion to Boost XAU

Gold Price Forecast: Lower Rates, Lingering Risk Aversion to Boost XAU

2020-03-05 18:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Gold Price Outlook:

  • Gold prices may climb following an emergency rate cut from the Federal Reserve
  • Apart from the initial shock, some investors suspect another 50bps cut at the March 18 Fed meeting
  • Thus, gold may enjoy the benefit of lower rates and lingering risk aversion simultaneously

Gold Price Forecast: Lower Rates, Lingering Risk Aversion to Boost XAU

Gold prices may climb higher in the weeks ahead following an emergency rate cut from the Federal Reserve.While the decision was a shock to most, some markets have already begun to price in another 50bps reduction to the Federal Funds Rate at the March 18 Fed meeting. The prospect of lower rates should fuel XAU/USD price gains in the weeks ahead as traders seek protection from inflation.

Trading the Gold-Silver Ratio: Strategies & Tips

That being said, the economic impact of coronavirus will likely be deflationary in nature – a theme I discussed in my silver price outlook. Still, once the storm has been weathered, the US economy will be left with substantially lower rates and, assuming the economy has not slipped into recession, an appetite to recoup losses. Thus, an eventual recovery could create prime conditions for rising inflation and drive gold demand.

Further still, it is difficult to ascertain just how much of the Fed’s easing has already been priced in to the precious metal. The US Dollar (via DXY) has declined for days and US Treasury yields have dropped to record lows while gold has remained beneath its recent swing high in February. Therefore, it looks as though gold will enjoy a series of fundamental tailwinds in the weeks ahead, particularly if risk aversion reaccelerates.

Gold Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2019 – March 2020)

gold price chart

Standing in its path higher are two nearby levels of possible resistance. The first coincides with the metal’s February 2013 swing-high and the recent peak on February 24 around $1,690. It is followed by a Fibonacci level at $1,712. Together, the two levels will look to keep price contained as traders assess the fundamental cases for the commodity and bulls aim higher.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Nevertheless, it appears gold and silver have been offered a substantial tailwind in the form of aggressive monetary policy easing. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis on the metal.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Coronavirus Hits Europe: DAX & CAC 40 Risk Larger Break Down
Coronavirus Hits Europe: DAX & CAC 40 Risk Larger Break Down
2020-03-05 13:15:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD 'V-Shaped' Recovery Nears Completion
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD 'V-Shaped' Recovery Nears Completion
2020-03-05 12:17:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
S&P 500 Outlook Vulnerable as Risk Barometer Drops, Volatility Jump Possible
S&P 500 Outlook Vulnerable as Risk Barometer Drops, Volatility Jump Possible
2020-03-05 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.