Coronavirus Hits Europe: DAX & CAC 40 Risk Larger Break Down

DAX 30, CAC 40 Price Analysis & News

Coronavirus Spread in Europe Weighs on Outlook

DAX & CAC 40 Heads Lower

Eyes on ECB Measures

The Coronavirus is spreading quickly across Europe with Italy resorting to emergency measures through plans to close schools and universities, potentially setting a precedent for the rest of Europe. At the same time, China’s economic hit from the virus is likely to spill-over to the rest of the world, however, more so for Europe, given its exposure to China.

Equities Technical Analysis

DAX: Having posted a modest rebound in yesterday’s session, the DAX has quickly faded its attempted recovery as concerns continue to linger across Europe. On the monetary policy front, the Federal Reserve provided an emergency rate cut. However, while the ECB has limited ammo on the monetary policy front with regard to interest rates, they may provide better measures to ensure stability via more targeted programs to reduce the burden on SMEs (announcement likely to come in the ECB March 18th meeting). That said, macro trends are likely to dictate price action and with the current situation looking set to get worse before improvement is seen, the outlook for the DAX remains cautious.

Support Resistance 11570 61.8% Fib 12000 - 11370 Aug 2019 Triple Bottom 12433 38.2% Fib 11036 76.4% Fib 12744 200DMA

DAX Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

CAC 40: Much like the DAX, there is little in the way of notable support (until 5115) with the index back on the decline. As such, a break below support, which also coincides with the August 2019 low, could leave the index exposed to greater downside below 5000.

Support Resistance 5302 50% Fib 5496 38.2% Fib 5115 August 2019 Low 5736 200DMA 5000 - 5770 January 31st Low

CAC 40 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: IG Charts

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX