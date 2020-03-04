We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bullish
News
Euro Price Analysis: EUR/USD Rip Runs into Key Fibonacci Resistance
2020-03-04 13:34:00
Euro May Retrace Gains on Eurozone PMI, EU-US Trade Tensions
2020-03-04 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Bounce May be on Borrowed Time
2020-03-04 19:30:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: London Stocks Higher but Sterling Flat
2020-03-04 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
News
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Outlook: US Dollar Trader Positioning
2020-03-04 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Fall Despite Fed Emergency Cut
2020-03-04 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Fed Rate-Cut Rally at Risk- GLD Levels
2020-03-04 16:30:00
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 Outlook: Impact of Emergency Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-04 10:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
News
Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Price Looks to OPEC Meeting, Supply Cuts
2020-03-04 20:59:00
Crude Oil Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends
2020-03-04 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Real Time News
  • RT @SPGlobalRatings: The coronavirus will shave 50 basis points off eurozone growth. Read more to find out which countries will be the most…
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -0.05% #BITCOINCASH -3.27% #ETHEREUM -0.51% #RIPPLE -0.34% #LITECOIN -1.14%
  • US Labor Department announces changes to release schedule for economic data starting after March 9th - BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.65% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.46% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.37% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.34% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/DLB1oMkweY
  • China is reporting February foreign reserves and trade balance on Saturday. Weekend releases from the country are likely going to draw more attention and concern after last week's PMIs...
  • EU sees Italy and France at risk of a recession from the virus. Let me rephrase that: they see the third and second largest euro zone economies (respectively) at risk of falling into a recession with Germany not far behind and with limited room for fiscal and monetary stimulus.
  • Trump says he intends to sign emergency virus spending package when it hits his desk $SPX $NDX $RTY
  • US House has votes requires to pass emergency funding bill for virus $SPX $DXY
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.88% Silver: -0.03% Gold: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ylmwkFc1li
  • Fed Quarles: - Capital buffer rule maintains strong requirements for capital - Simplifies capital framework requirements - BBG
Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Price Looks to OPEC Meeting, Supply Cuts

2020-03-04 20:59:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

CRUDE OIL FORECAST: OIL PRICE HINGES ON OPEC MEETING & EXPECTED PRODUCTION CUT AMID CORONAVIRUS SHOCK TO DEMAND

  • Oil is trading near 15-month lows after the novel coronavirus outbreak and backtrack in Middle East tensions caused the commodity to crash over 20% from its January high
  • Crude oil could recover recent downside with the prospect of extended production cuts from OPEC and its allies on the horizon
  • The price of oil might also benefit from global central banks keeping financial conditions accommodative in aims of boosting economic activity

OPEC, also known as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is responsible for about 30% of global oil production each year. The oil cartel is slated to convene for its 178th meeting tomorrow, March 05, which could prime oil price action for a big move.

Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

This is because OPEC and its allies are widely expected to detail changes to their outlook for crude oil output, which will look to rebalance market supply with demand. Global crude oil demand experienced a sharp drop-off over recent weeks due to economic fallout from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Learn more – What is Crude Oil and How are Oil Prices Affected?

The price of oil plunged more than 20% since the beginning of the year as a result. With the prospect of extended OPEC supply cuts, however, the selloff in crude oil might stabilize. This could, in turn, provide oil prices with a chance to pivot back higher and recover recent downside.

CRUDE OIL PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (JULY 2016 TO MARCH 2020)

Crude Oil Price Chart OPEC Meeting

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

A rebound in global GDP growth – likely driven by central banks cutting rates and simmering coronavirus concerns – has potential to facilitate a broader retracement in crude oil prices. Nevertheless, WTI and Brent oil price action might be strong-armed lower if OPEC members fail to reach a consensus over how deep to curb production.

Learn more – WTI vs Brent: Top 5 Differences Between WTI and Brent Crude Oil

Shifting focus to a technical perspective, we find that crude oil has, so far, found technical support around the $45.00 price level. This seems to align closely with the positively sloped trendline extended through the August 2016 and December 2018 swing lows.

Oil - US Crude BULLISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% 7% 4%
Weekly -11% 2% -8%
Learn how to use sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

A sustained bounce-back in crude oil price action could encourage bulls to target confluent resistance around the $50.00 handle, which is underpinned roughly by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the commodity’s trading range throughout 2018.

CRUDE OIL PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (SEPTEMBER 2019 TO MARCH 2020)

Oil Price Chart Crude Oil Forecast OPEC Meeting Coronavirus

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The steep downtrend in crude oil prices since the January 07 swing high becomes more pronounced when analyzing a daily candlestick chart. Although the price of oil remains in bear market territory, bullish divergence on the MACD and RSI hint at a potential bottoming attempt.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

While this week’s OPEC meeting could provide crude oil with a catalyst that helps propel the commodity higher, technical resistance presented around the $50.00 price level may thwart a rebound in oil prices.

If this area of confluence can be overcome by crude oil bulls, however, the $52.50 mark might come into focus as the next possible upside objective. That said, a bearish death-cross of the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages looms, which might reiterate the broader downtrend in crude oil price action.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

