FTSE MIB Outlook: Coronavirus Outbreak Puts Italian Assets at Risk

2020-03-04 17:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

FTSE MIB Price Analysis & News

  • Italy at Risk of a Technical Recession
  • Italian Bank Sell-off Raises Risk for FTSE MIB

Italy at Risk of a Technical Recession

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases within Italy continues to rise, the already slowing economy faces the risk of entering a technical recession. Last year, the economy grew a tepid 0.3%, its lowest since 2014 and as things currently stand, the economy could potentially contract in Q1. With over 2000 cases of coronavirus and over 70 fatalities, the Italian government is planning to close schools and universities, which may set precedent for the rest of Europe.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q1Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

FTSE MIB: Following last week’s plunge in the index, the rebound thus far has been somewhat shallow, which in turn raises the risk that the FTSE MIB could head lower following the Italian government's measures to contain the virus. Alongside this, while the FTSE MIB has been holding up this week, Italian banking names have continued to sell-off. As such, with the banking sector's weighting of 23% in the FTSE MIB, upside in the index may struggle going forward.

Italian Banks Continue to Sell-Off

FTSE MIB Outlook: Coronavirus Outbreak Puts Italian Assets at Risk

Source: Refinitiv

FTSE MIB Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

FTSE MIB Outlook: Coronavirus Outbreak Puts Italian Assets at Risk

Source: IG Charts

FTSE MIB Technical Levels

Support

Resistance

21524

50% Fib

22000

-

20582

61.8% Fib

22467

38.2% Fib

20000

-

22696

200DMA

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

