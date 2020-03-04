We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro May Retrace Gains on Eurozone PMI, EU-US Trade Tensions
2020-03-04 08:00:00
2020-03-04 08:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Outlook: US Dollar Trader Positioning
2020-03-04 05:00:00
2020-03-04 05:00:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: London Stocks Higher but Sterling Flat
2020-03-04 09:00:00
2020-03-04 09:00:00
GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD Technical Outlook & More
2020-03-03 12:30:00
2020-03-03 12:30:00
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Outlook: US Dollar Trader Positioning
2020-03-04 05:00:00
2020-03-04 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Fall Despite Fed Emergency Cut
2020-03-04 00:00:00
2020-03-04 00:00:00
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 Outlook: Impact of Emergency Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-04 10:25:00
2020-03-04 10:25:00
Gold Prices Eye BOC After Fed Rate Cut Amid Coronavirus Fears
2020-03-04 07:00:00
2020-03-04 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends
2020-03-04 12:00:00
2020-03-04 12:00:00
Gold Prices Eye BOC After Fed Rate Cut Amid Coronavirus Fears
2020-03-04 07:00:00
2020-03-04 07:00:00
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook - BoC Rate Cut, OPEC+ Output Cut USD/CAD Price Drivers

2020-03-04 11:15:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Price, Chart and Analysis

  • Will the BoC cut interest rates by 25 or 50 basis points?
  • Bullish ‘golden cross’ formation suggests higher prices.

USD/CAD – Fundamentals and Technicals Suggest Higher Prices

The Bank of Canada is fully expected to cut interest rates by at least 25-basis points this afternoon at 15:00 GMT with a 50-basis point cut nearly fully priced in. The Fed’s emergency 50bp rate cut on Tuesday has set in motion another round of vigorous monetary easing and the BoC will not want to be left behind as central banks around the globe battle to fight the negative economic effects of the coronavirus. If the BoC cut by 50bps, then the Loonie may take a short-term hit against a range of currencies including the currently weak US dollar.

For all market moving events and data releases, see the DailyFX Calendar.

OPEC members are currently assembling for talks in Vienna and are expected to announce further production cuts this week to help shore up the weak oil market. Reports so far suggest that OPEC+ will push for an additional one million barrel a day output cut although Russia is still said to be undecided. Canada is the sixth largest producer of crude oil globally, and the oil and natural gas industry added $108 billion to the Canadian economy in 2018 and supported in excess of 530,000 jobs.

Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

This year’s USD/CAD rally has now pushed the 50-day moving average through the 200-dma, forming a bullish ‘golden cross’ on the daily chart. This technical set-up normally suggests higher prices ahead, and if this is the case then the recent short-term sell-off may soon reverse higher and re-test the recent nine-month high at 1.3465. The CCI indicator has moved out of overbought territory for the first time in a week, while volatility levels are near a five-month high. To the downside, three recent lows between 1.3314 and 1.3320 protect the 20-dm at 1.3297.

Learn Forex: Trend Trading Rules with Moving Average Crosses

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart (July 2019 - March 4, 2020)

USD/CAD price chart
USD/CAD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 4% 1%
Weekly -11% -19% -17%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on the Canadian Dollar (CAD) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

