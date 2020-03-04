British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: London Stocks Higher but Sterling Flat

GBP price, FTSE 100 news and analysis:

The FTSE 100 index of leading London-listed stocks is modestly higher in early trading while GBP/USD is little changed.

Sterling’s stability comes despite markets fully pricing in a quarter-point cut in UK interest rates by the Bank of England on March 26.

GBP/USD stable as markets wait for interest rate cut

A quarter-point cut in UK interest rates by the Bank of England on March 26 is now fully priced in to the markets, benefiting the FTSE 100 index of leading London-listed stocks but leaving GBP/USD little changed. According to the overnight index swaps market, there is now a 100% likelihood of a reduction in Bank Rate to 0.5% from the current 0.75% in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s emergency cut in the Federal Funds rate Tuesday to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The prospect of a rate cut has led to a drop in the yield on the two-year UK Government bond to its lowest since September 2017, while the 10-year gilt yield has fallen to its lowest since September last year. This might usually be expected to weaken the Pound so its relative stability is a positive signal.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (February 28 – March 4, 2020)

Sterling may also be benefiting from a poll of foreign exchange strategists by the Reuters news agency predicting a 5% climb in GBP/USD over the next 12 months, although the poll was conducted before the emergency Fed rate cut. Behind this predicted advance are hopes that the UK and the EU will agree on a post-Brexit trade deal by the end of 2020, albeit perhaps a bare-bones agreement.

Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 index is benefiting from hopes of lower UK interest rates that would be expected to lower businesses’ borrowing costs.

FTSE 100 Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (February 28 – March 4, 2020)

